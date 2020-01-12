Welcome,
January 12, 2020, 04:26:09 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
I SEE THERE ARE A LOT OF TICKETS
Author
Topic: I SEE THERE ARE A LOT OF TICKETS (Read 60 times)
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 289
I SEE THERE ARE A LOT OF TICKETS
«
on:
Today
at 03:46:10 PM »
POPPING UP FOR SALE ON BOREME I SAW SOME EVEN GOING FOR FREE
GETTING TICKETS FOR POINTS I THINK
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 6 214
Pack o cunts
Re: I SEE THERE ARE A LOT OF TICKETS
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:48:09 PM »
The wankers dropped out when they saw it is on Tele
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 289
Re: I SEE THERE ARE A LOT OF TICKETS
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 03:57:06 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 03:48:09 PM
The wankers dropped out when they saw it is on Tele
ITS ONLY THE LAST FEW DAYS THEY ARE CROPPING UP SO I DONT KNOW
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 506
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: I SEE THERE ARE A LOT OF TICKETS
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 04:08:10 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 03:48:09 PM
The wankers dropped out when they saw it is on Tele
AFTER RIFLE YOU ARE THE BIGGEST WANKER ON ERE 👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
mingebag
Online
Posts: 4 142
Re: I SEE THERE ARE A LOT OF TICKETS
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 04:17:10 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 03:48:09 PM
The wankers dropped out when they saw it is on Tele
this ^
AFTER RIFLE YOUR ARE THE BIGGEST WANKER ON ERE
Two great poins well made
