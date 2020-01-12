Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 12, 2020, 04:26:08 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Whats this about Spence leaving in the summer  (Read 47 times)
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 039



View Profile
« on: Today at 03:16:59 PM »
Cheeky cunt. Has he started to believe in his own hype now. Hes had a good start but hes not exactly Cafu. Get those feet back on the ground, show an ounce of loyalty and put pen to paper. Not a good sign he has a dickhead agent
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 214

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:44:11 PM »
That's it - get stuck in!

 :alastair:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
mingebag
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 142



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:19:45 PM »
bullshit 
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 