Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 8 039







Posts: 8 039

Whats this about Spence leaving in the summer « on: Today at 03:16:59 PM » Cheeky cunt. Has he started to believe in his own hype now. Hes had a good start but hes not exactly Cafu. Get those feet back on the ground, show an ounce of loyalty and put pen to paper. Not a good sign he has a dickhead agent