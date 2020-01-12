Welcome,
January 12, 2020, 04:26:08 PM
Whats this about Spence leaving in the summer
Topic: Whats this about Spence leaving in the summer
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 039
Whats this about Spence leaving in the summer
Today
at 03:16:59 PM »
Cheeky cunt. Has he started to believe in his own hype now. Hes had a good start but hes not exactly Cafu. Get those feet back on the ground, show an ounce of loyalty and put pen to paper. Not a good sign he has a dickhead agent
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 214
Pack o cunts
Re: Whats this about Spence leaving in the summer
Today
at 03:44:11 PM »
That's it - get stuck in!
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
mingebag
Posts: 4 142
Re: Whats this about Spence leaving in the summer
Today
at 04:19:45 PM »
bullshit
