Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 13, 2020, 04:02:46 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: WHAT HAPPENED TO THAT POSTER OFF HERE  (Read 307 times)
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 300


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 02:31:06 PM »
THE ONE WHO WIPED HIS COCK ON THE CURTAINS 
HE LIKED COOKING AND GIVING RECIPES
ANYWAY HE WAS A GOOD POSTER :like:
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 615


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:58:22 PM »
You must be talking about that big daft cunt Ron lad.



 
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 300


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:39:56 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 02:58:22 PM
You must be talking about that big daft cunt Ron lad.



 
YES THATS HIM RON HA HA
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 010



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:51:23 PM »
RON'S RECIPE FOR PRAWN AND KIM-CHI TRIFLE WAS VERY UNDERRATED.

 oleary

HE ALSO HAD AN ENVIABLE COLLECTION OF DUSTY DILDOS AND NAZI HELMETS.

 mick










PS: HE'S A LURKING TWAT.  HI RON!

 :alastair:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 955


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:56:00 PM »
He posts on another Boro site I think? Has stuff in his house only Eugene Blanche's removal man would own.

Hi Ron  monkey
Logged
calamity
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 038


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:02:38 PM »
I dont think Ron did the wiping, think it was another member who also left (but who has potentially made a return) that made the curtain threats. A sad cunt who boasted about owning a tiny bedsit in Nottingham, and embarrassed himself over meets  :alf:
Logged
Jake Andrews
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 350



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:52:47 AM »
Ron is missed on here.


:unlike:    :unlike:    :unlike:
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 615


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:04:31 AM »
I agree. Top lad is Ron.


 :like:
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
calamity
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 038


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:49:34 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 11:04:31 AM
I agree. Top lad is Ron.


 :like:

Agreed, although the lanky bastard didn't know half as much as he thought he did  mcl
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 