January 13, 2020, 04:02:46 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
WHAT HAPPENED TO THAT POSTER OFF HERE
Author
Topic: WHAT HAPPENED TO THAT POSTER OFF HERE (Read 307 times)
monkeyman
Posts: 8 300
WHAT HAPPENED TO THAT POSTER OFF HERE
«
on:
Yesterday
at 02:31:06 PM »
THE ONE WHO WIPED HIS COCK ON THE CURTAINS
HE LIKED COOKING AND GIVING RECIPES
ANYWAY HE WAS A GOOD POSTER
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 615
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: WHAT HAPPENED TO THAT POSTER OFF HERE
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 02:58:22 PM »
You must be talking about that big daft cunt Ron lad.
monkeyman
Posts: 8 300
Re: WHAT HAPPENED TO THAT POSTER OFF HERE
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 03:39:56 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Yesterday
at 02:58:22 PM
You must be talking about that big daft cunt Ron lad.
YES THATS HIM RON HA HA
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 13 010
Re: WHAT HAPPENED TO THAT POSTER OFF HERE
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 03:51:23 PM »
RON'S RECIPE FOR PRAWN AND KIM-CHI TRIFLE WAS VERY UNDERRATED.
HE ALSO HAD AN ENVIABLE COLLECTION OF DUSTY DILDOS AND NAZI HELMETS.
PS: HE'S A LURKING TWAT. HI RON!
Skinz
Posts: 1 955
Re: WHAT HAPPENED TO THAT POSTER OFF HERE
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 03:56:00 PM »
He posts on another Boro site I think? Has stuff in his house only Eugene Blanche's removal man would own.
Hi Ron
calamity
Posts: 8 038
Re: WHAT HAPPENED TO THAT POSTER OFF HERE
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 05:02:38 PM »
I dont think Ron did the wiping, think it was another member who also left (but who has potentially made a return) that made the curtain threats. A sad cunt who boasted about owning a tiny bedsit in Nottingham, and embarrassed himself over meets
Jake Andrews
Posts: 10 350
Re: WHAT HAPPENED TO THAT POSTER OFF HERE
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 10:52:47 AM »
Ron is missed on here.
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 615
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: WHAT HAPPENED TO THAT POSTER OFF HERE
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 11:04:31 AM »
I agree. Top lad is Ron.
calamity
Posts: 8 038
Re: WHAT HAPPENED TO THAT POSTER OFF HERE
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 03:49:34 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 11:04:31 AM
I agree. Top lad is Ron.
Agreed, although the lanky bastard didn't know half as much as he thought he did
