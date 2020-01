Tortured_Mind



SAW MEATY MARTY IN ASDA LESS THAN AN HOUR AGO !!!
« on: Today at 01:45:35 PM »



I HAVE A FEELING ALL'S NOT WELL IN MEATY'S LIFE.



I MEAN HE WAS A BIG RUGBY MAN BUT I'M ALMOST CERTAIN HE'S RETIRED NOW.



PERHAPS IT'S A BIT LIKE THE GAZZA SITUATION, WHEN YOUR CAREER'S OVER YER A BIT LOST. I DON'T KNOW !!!



I'LL HAVE TO DO SOME WORK ON THIS, MAYBE GET A PRIVATE DETECTIVE IN ON IT.



I WILL OF COURSE KEEP YOU UPDATED OVER THE COMING WEEKS AND MONTHS.



Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats