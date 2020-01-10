Welcome,
January 12, 2020, 12:57:56 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Car park straightener.
Author
Topic: Car park straightener. (Read 75 times)
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 608
Car park straightener.
http://www.rotherhambugle.com/2020/01/10/furious-queen-challenges-meghan-to-a-straightener-in-palace-car-park/
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
calamity
Posts: 8 031
Re: Car park straightener.
Queen would do her no problem, shed be like Yoda!
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 23 968
Re: Car park straightener.
phil the greek has already sorted it.
(he has form.
)
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
