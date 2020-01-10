Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 12, 2020, 12:57:56 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Car park straightener.  (Read 75 times)
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 608


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« on: Today at 11:49:06 AM »
http://www.rotherhambugle.com/2020/01/10/furious-queen-challenges-meghan-to-a-straightener-in-palace-car-park/





 charles
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 031


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:00:23 PM »
Queen would do her no problem, shed be like Yoda!
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Online Online

Posts: 23 968


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:06:42 PM »
phil the greek has already sorted it.
(he has form. monkey)
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 