dixieland

Posts: 1 242 Liverpool History Makers « on: Today at 10:26:23 AM » Liverpools haul of 61 points from only 21 games is the best start to a season by any team in the history of Europes top five leagues.



Assuming they go on & win the league, considering their 97 points haul for last season along with being crowned European champions & already this season European Super Cup champions & World Club Champions, should this be seen as the greatest team of the premiership era or should Man City still be given that label?



I expect a few responses like who gives a toss, or who cares, but lets ignore the bitters as I think its a justifiable statement.

tunstall

Posts: 2 932 Re: Liverpool History Makers « Reply #1 on: Today at 10:36:02 AM » was talking to my liverpool-supporting mate about this last night



they have a rightful claim of being the current best team on the planet and probably historically; although i don't think you can compare teams of different eras due to how much the game changes over such a short period of time



anyway......who gives a toss? lets talk about the BORO!!! Logged

Jimmy Cooper

The ace face.





shocking that they've never won the premiership.

dixieland

Posts: 1 242 Re: Liverpool History Makers « Reply #3 on: Today at 10:55:34 AM » Turnstall- good sensible reply



Cooper- he he he he Logged

Johnny Thunder

Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 10 608Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Liverpool History Makers « Reply #4 on: Today at 11:03:05 AM »



No different to any Prem winner before them though. They bought it.



That goes for Liverpool, Man U, Arsenal, Chelsea, Blackburn.





For me, the most impressive Prem winner is Leicester.











And I don't give a fuck either.

















Unbelievable team to watch. They are absolutely walking it. No different to any Prem winner before them though. They bought it. That goes for Liverpool, Man U, Arsenal, Chelsea, Blackburn. For me, the most impressive Prem winner is Leicester. And I don't give a fuck either.

Johnny Thunder

Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 10 608Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Liverpool History Makers « Reply #7 on: Today at 11:10:20 AM »







Still a scouser cunt though.









To be fair to Dixie, apart from the bonk on and wind ups that he and Rick have for each other, Dixie is a good poster and I agree with plenty of what he says. Still a scouser cunt though.

Jimmy Cooper

The ace face.





Posts: 23 968The ace face. Re: Liverpool History Makers « Reply #8 on: Today at 11:12:45 AM » Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 11:10:20 AM







Still a PLASTIC scouser cunt though.











sorted for you.

sorted for you.

Johnny Thunder

Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 10 608Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Liverpool History Makers « Reply #9 on: Today at 11:13:51 AM »











Coulby lad, you are a very naughty boy.

Johnny Thunder

Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 10 608Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Liverpool History Makers « Reply #11 on: Today at 11:16:12 AM »









Logged Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.

Johnny Thunder

Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 10 608Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Liverpool History Makers « Reply #12 on: Today at 11:16:54 AM »























Where the fuck is Rick?

dixieland

Posts: 1 242 Re: Liverpool History Makers « Reply #13 on: Today at 11:18:13 AM » Not sure about  bought it but if you mean VVD, Allison, these two cost the same as what they got for selling Coutinho to Barca for 145 million when buying him from Inter for an incredible 8mill.



My take is that they have just bought sensibley & by that I mean Mane £30 mill, Salah £35 mill, Firmino £29 mill, Hendo £17 mill, Shaqiri 15 mill, Robertson 8 mill, Gomez 3 mill, Trent nothing, Minimino 7.5 mill, that is in my book just good scouting.



Klopp rarely buys superstars unlike the two Manchester clubs, but buys good players before turning them into super stars.



How long this will last I dont know but going unbeaten for over a year winning 101 points in last 38 games setting record after record just had to be admired. It was only 10 years ago that Gillette & Hicks still owned the club with Roy Hodgson as manager as Rick so often likes to point out.

Johnny Thunder

Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 10 608Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Liverpool History Makers « Reply #14 on: Today at 11:23:14 AM » A first team with a value of probably 3-400 mil its fair to say is buying it I would say Dixie.









Kasper Schmeichel - £2m

Danny Simpson - £2m

Robert Huth - £3m

Wes Morgan - £1m

Christian Fuchs - Free

Marcin Wasilewski - Free

Marc Albrighton - Free

Danny Drinkwater - £1m

N'Golo Kante - £5.6m

Riyad Mahrez - £400,000

Shinji Okazaki - £7m

Jamie Vardy - £1m

Mark Schwarzer - Free

Jeffrey Schlupp - Free

Demarai Gray - £3.8m

Andrej Kramaric - £7m

Yohan Benalouane - £5.6m

Andy King - Free

Gokhan Inler - £5m

Leonardo Ulloa - £10m



TOTAL: £54.4m

Jimmy Cooper

The ace face.





Johnny Thunder

Shit Stirring Cunt.





Liverpool paid more than that squad for a centre back.

RIK MAYALL

Once in every lifetime





Johnny Thunder

Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 10 608Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Liverpool History Makers « Reply #18 on: Today at 11:28:20 AM » Logged Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.

Johnny Thunder

Shit Stirring Cunt.





Just to throw another comparison into the mix, I'm sure I read somewhere that the Arsenal invincibles squad only cost about 60-70 mil.

Jimmy Cooper

The ace face.





dixieland

Posts: 1 242 Re: Liverpool History Makers « Reply #21 on: Today at 11:52:14 AM » To Cooper & Rik, if only your comments were true. I wont go down to your level with your language as I believe thats how it should be, but I do feel a little bit of sympathy for you both as the history of your threads shows it really really really does bother you.



Just enjoy what you are seeing as it has never been achieved before & may never be done again. Why not take the same approach I always try to give when the Messi against Ronaldo debate comes up, I just advise all just to enjoy them while we have them.



Logged

Jimmy Cooper

The ace face.





