Johnny Thunder
Unbelievable team to watch. They are absolutely walking it.
No different to any Prem winner before them though. They bought it.
That goes for Liverpool, Man U, Arsenal, Chelsea, Blackburn.
For me, the most impressive Prem winner is Leicester.
And I don't give a fuck either.
dixieland
Not sure about bought it but if you mean VVD, Allison, these two cost the same as what they got for selling Coutinho to Barca for 145 million when buying him from Inter for an incredible 8mill.
My take is that they have just bought sensibley & by that I mean Mane £30 mill, Salah £35 mill, Firmino £29 mill, Hendo £17 mill, Shaqiri 15 mill, Robertson 8 mill, Gomez 3 mill, Trent nothing, Minimino 7.5 mill, that is in my book just good scouting.
Klopp rarely buys superstars unlike the two Manchester clubs, but buys good players before turning them into super stars.
How long this will last I dont know but going unbeaten for over a year winning 101 points in last 38 games setting record after record just had to be admired. It was only 10 years ago that Gillette & Hicks still owned the club with Roy Hodgson as manager as Rick so often likes to point out.
Jimmy Cooper
you're as tedious as that daft cunt tm, stop spamming the board no one gives a fuck.*
(possible exception the plastic manc.
)
RIK MAYALL
I don't give a fuck either
Jimmy Cooper
I don't give a fuck either
Jimmy Cooper
To Cooper & Rik, if only your comments were true. I wont go down to your level with your language as I believe thats how it should be, but I do feel a little bit of sympathy for you both as the history of your threads shows it really really really does bother you.
Just enjoy what you are seeing as it has never been achieved before & may never be done again. Why not take the same approach I always try to give when the Messi against Ronaldo debate comes up, I just advise all just to enjoy them while we have them.
what comments, that you're a plastic cunt, where's the lie unless you are from Kirby.
notice the plastics never follow bury or tranmere, living vicariously to make up for your life failings is an illusion.
( that's how you troll son.
)
can't you just pm rick and save time.
