January 12, 2020, 12:57:34 PM
News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Author Topic: Liverpool History Makers  (Read 149 times)
dixieland
« on: Today at 10:26:23 AM »
Liverpools haul of 61 points from only 21 games is the best start to a season by any team in the history of Europes top five leagues.

Assuming they go on & win the league, considering their 97 points haul for last season along with being crowned European champions & already this season European Super Cup champions & World Club Champions, should this be seen as the greatest team of the premiership era or should Man City still be given that label?

I expect a few responses like who gives a toss, or who cares, but lets ignore the bitters  as I think its a justifiable statement.
Logged
tunstall
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:36:02 AM »
was talking to my liverpool-supporting mate about this last night

they have a rightful claim of being the current best team on the planet and probably historically; although i don't think you can compare teams of different eras due to how much the game changes over such a short period of time

anyway......who gives a toss? lets talk about the BORO!!!
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:44:16 AM »
shocking that they've never won the premiership. souey
Logged
dixieland
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:55:34 AM »
Turnstall- good sensible reply

Cooper- he he he he
Logged
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:03:05 AM »
Unbelievable team to watch. They are absolutely walking it.

No different to any Prem winner before them though. They bought it.

That goes for Liverpool, Man U, Arsenal, Chelsea, Blackburn.


For me, the most impressive Prem winner is Leicester.





And I don't give a fuck either.




 jc



 mcl
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:04:27 AM »
Quote from: dixieland on Today at 10:55:34 AM
Turnstall- good sensible reply

Cooper- he he he he
always good to troll the trolls. monkey
johnny,  :like:
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:09:16 AM »
Cant remember a team as good to watch, ever.
Logged
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:10:20 AM »
To be fair to Dixie, apart from the bonk on and wind ups that he and Rick have for each other, Dixie is a good poster and I agree with plenty of what he says.



Still a scouser cunt though.




 
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:12:45 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 11:10:20 AM
To be fair to Dixie, apart from the bonk on and wind ups that he and Rick have for each other, Dixie is a good poster and I agree with plenty of what he says.



Still a PLASTIC scouser cunt though.




 
sorted for you. :basil:
Logged
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:13:51 AM »
Coulby lad, you are a very naughty boy.





 mcl
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:15:26 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 11:13:51 AM
Coulby lad, you are a very naughty boy.





 mcl
and I fucked the quote button again.  :chrisk:
Logged
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:16:12 AM »
 rava lost




 
Logged
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:16:54 AM »
Where the fuck is Rick?



 







 
Logged
dixieland
« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:18:13 AM »
Not sure about  bought it but if you mean VVD, Allison, these two cost the same as what they got for selling Coutinho to Barca for 145 million when buying him from Inter for an incredible 8mill.

My take is that they have just bought sensibley & by that I mean Mane £30 mill, Salah £35 mill, Firmino £29 mill, Hendo £17 mill, Shaqiri 15 mill, Robertson 8 mill, Gomez 3 mill, Trent nothing, Minimino 7.5 mill, that is in my book just good scouting.

Klopp rarely buys superstars unlike the two Manchester clubs, but buys good players before turning them into super stars.

How long this will last I dont know but going unbeaten for over a year winning 101 points in last 38 games setting record after record just had to be admired. It was only 10 years ago that Gillette & Hicks still owned the club with Roy Hodgson as manager as Rick so often likes to point out.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:20:15 AM by dixieland » Logged
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:23:14 AM »
A first team with a value of probably 3-400 mil its fair to say is buying it I would say Dixie.




Kasper Schmeichel - £2m
Danny Simpson - £2m
Robert Huth - £3m
Wes Morgan - £1m
Christian Fuchs - Free
Marcin Wasilewski - Free
Marc Albrighton - Free
Danny Drinkwater - £1m
N'Golo Kante - £5.6m
Riyad Mahrez - £400,000
Shinji Okazaki - £7m
Jamie Vardy - £1m
Mark Schwarzer - Free
Jeffrey Schlupp - Free
Demarai Gray - £3.8m
Andrej Kramaric - £7m
Yohan Benalouane - £5.6m
Andy King - Free
Gokhan Inler - £5m
Leonardo Ulloa - £10m

TOTAL: £54.4m
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #15 on: Today at 11:23:57 AM »
Quote from: dixieland on Today at 11:18:13 AM
Not sure about  bought it but if you mean VVD, Allison, these two cost the same as what they got for selling Coutinho to Barca for 145 million when buying him from Inter for an incredible 8mill.

My take is that they have just bought sensibley & by that I mean Mane £30 mill, Salah £35 mill, Firmino £29 mill, Hendo £17 mill, Shaqiri 15 mill, Robertson 8 mill, Gomez 3 mill, Trent nothing, Minimino 7.5 mill, that is in my book just good scouting.

Klopp rarely buys superstars unlike the two Manchester clubs, but buys good players before turning them into super stars.

How long this will last I dont know but going unbeaten for over a year winning 101 points in last 38 games setting record after record just had to be admired. It was only 10 years ago that Gillette & Hicks still owned the club with Roy Hodgson as manager as Rick so often likes to point out.
you're as tedious as that daft cunt tm, stop spamming the board no one gives a fuck.*
(possible exception the plastic manc. monkey)
Logged
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:24:19 AM »
Liverpool paid more than that squad for a centre back.
Logged
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #17 on: Today at 11:27:29 AM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 11:23:57 AM
Quote from: dixieland on Today at 11:18:13 AM
Not sure about  bought it but if you mean VVD, Allison, these two cost the same as what they got for selling Coutinho to Barca for 145 million when buying him from Inter for an incredible 8mill.

My take is that they have just bought sensibley & by that I mean Mane £30 mill, Salah £35 mill, Firmino £29 mill, Hendo £17 mill, Shaqiri 15 mill, Robertson 8 mill, Gomez 3 mill, Trent nothing, Minimino 7.5 mill, that is in my book just good scouting.

Klopp rarely buys superstars unlike the two Manchester clubs, but buys good players before turning them into super stars.

How long this will last I dont know but going unbeaten for over a year winning 101 points in last 38 games setting record after record just had to be admired. It was only 10 years ago that Gillette & Hicks still owned the club with Roy Hodgson as manager as Rick so often likes to point out.
you're as tedious as that daft cunt tm, stop spamming the board no one gives a fuck.*
(possible exception the plastic manc. monkey)


I don't give a fuck either mcl
Logged
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #18 on: Today at 11:28:20 AM »
 monkey
Logged
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #19 on: Today at 11:31:09 AM »
Just to throw another comparison into the mix, I'm sure I read somewhere that the Arsenal invincibles squad only cost about 60-70 mil.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #20 on: Today at 11:38:46 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 11:27:29 AM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 11:23:57 AM
Quote from: dixieland on Today at 11:18:13 AM
Not sure about  bought it but if you mean VVD, Allison, these two cost the same as what they got for selling Coutinho to Barca for 145 million when buying him from Inter for an incredible 8mill.

My take is that they have just bought sensibley & by that I mean Mane £30 mill, Salah £35 mill, Firmino £29 mill, Hendo £17 mill, Shaqiri 15 mill, Robertson 8 mill, Gomez 3 mill, Trent nothing, Minimino 7.5 mill, that is in my book just good scouting.

Klopp rarely buys superstars unlike the two Manchester clubs, but buys good players before turning them into super stars.

How long this will last I dont know but going unbeaten for over a year winning 101 points in last 38 games setting record after record just had to be admired. It was only 10 years ago that Gillette & Hicks still owned the club with Roy Hodgson as manager as Rick so often likes to point out.
you're as tedious as that daft cunt tm, stop spamming the board no one gives a fuck.*
(possible exception the plastic manc. monkey)


I don't give a fuck either mcl
:homer: :jowo5:
Logged
dixieland
« Reply #21 on: Today at 11:52:14 AM »
To Cooper & Rik, if only your comments were true. I wont go down to your level with your language as I believe thats how it should be, but I do feel a little bit of sympathy for you both as the history of your threads shows it really really really does bother you.

Just enjoy what you are seeing as it has never been achieved before & may never be done again. Why not take the same approach I always try to give when the Messi against Ronaldo debate comes up, I just advise all just to enjoy them while we have them.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #22 on: Today at 11:59:41 AM »
Quote from: dixieland on Today at 11:52:14 AM
To Cooper & Rik, if only your comments were true. I wont go down to your level with your language as I believe thats how it should be, but I do feel a little bit of sympathy for you both as the history of your threads shows it really really really does bother you.

Just enjoy what you are seeing as it has never been achieved before & may never be done again. Why not take the same approach I always try to give when the Messi against Ronaldo debate comes up, I just advise all just to enjoy them while we have them.


what comments, that you're a plastic cunt, where's the lie unless you are from Kirby. :basil:
notice the plastics never follow bury or tranmere, living vicariously to make up for your   life failings is an illusion. monkey
( that's how you troll son. :bc:)
can't you just pm rick and save time.
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
« Reply #23 on: Today at 12:38:45 PM »
Well done VARpool.

Murdering 39 people at Heysel made history. The darkest hour in history.
Logged
