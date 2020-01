Tortured_Mind



SAW HWOACAILANITBABTNDSHCPHBOAFYA YESTERDAY !!! « on: Today at 12:04:22 AM » SAW HIM WHO OPENED A CREDIT ACCOUNT IN LADBROKES AND NEEDED IT TO BE ACTIVATED BY THE NEXT DAY SO HE COULD PUT HIS BETS ON ABOUT FIFTEEN YEARS AGO YESTERDAY.



I CAN STILL REMEMBER IT AS IF IT WERE YESTERDAY. SWEATING LIKE A PIG HE WAS BACK AND FORTH TO THE COUNTER.



DOESN'T LOOK LIKE IT WAS LIFE CHANGING FOR HIM AS I WOULDN'T WEAR THE CLOTHES HE WAS WEARING TO DIG THE GARDEN !!!