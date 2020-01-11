Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 11, 2020, 10:37:44 PM
Sheffield Wednesday Leeds song
Bobupanddown
« on: Today at 09:14:15 PM »
To the tune of Love will tear us apart by Joy Division.

LEEDS, LEEDS ARE FALLING APART AGAIN  :like: :nige:
CapsDave
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:15:47 PM »
In other news, we won the 1966 World Cup  :duh:
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
monkeyman
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:16:12 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 09:15:47 PM
In other news, we won the 1966 World Cup  :duh:
  :nige:
Gingerpig
Glorious Leader


« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:23:49 PM »
Has Been sung for 2 seasons at least .........& again this year   :bc: :bc: :bc:
Bobupanddown
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:24:22 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 09:15:47 PM
In other news, we won the 1966 World Cup  :duh:

Alright super fan, don't wet your Juninho pyjamas.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:24:53 PM »
Quote from: Gingerpig on Today at 09:23:49 PM
Has Been sung for 2 seasons at least .........& again this year   :bc: :bc: :bc:

It wasn't sung when they smashed us 4-0  mcl
CapsDave
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:26:00 PM »
Stick to right wing propaganda Bob because you know fuck all about footy  :ukfist:
Bobupanddown
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:30:45 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 09:26:00 PM
Stick to right wing propaganda Bob because you know fuck all about footy  :ukfist:

Touche.

Ok Capsdave, and you know fuck all about steel mills and steel production  mcl
CapsDave
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:32:48 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:30:45 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 09:26:00 PM
Stick to right wing propaganda Bob because you know fuck all about footy  :ukfist:

Touche.

Ok Capsdave, and you know fuck all about steel mills and steel production  mcl

Apart from I served my time in the steel industry and worked there for years in various roles...  :ukfist:
headset
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:33:58 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 09:15:47 PM
In other news, we won the 1966 World Cup  :duh:


 monkey monkey Take it on the chin bob he's got u with that one.. :beer: :beer:
mingebag
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:34:53 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 09:32:48 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:30:45 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 09:26:00 PM
Stick to right wing propaganda Bob because you know fuck all about footy  :ukfist:

Touche.

Ok Capsdave, and you know fuck all about steel mills and steel production  mcl

Apart from I served my time in the steel industry and worked there for years in various roles...  :ukfist:

That won't shut him up Mr Dave  souey
Bobupanddown
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:36:15 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 09:32:48 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:30:45 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 09:26:00 PM
Stick to right wing propaganda Bob because you know fuck all about footy  :ukfist:

Touche.

Ok Capsdave, and you know fuck all about steel mills and steel production  mcl

Apart from I served my time in the steel industry and worked there for years in various roles...  :ukfist:

And? You still know fuck all. It was employing simpletons like you that contributed to its closure. 
mingebag
« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:37:08 PM »
Told ya  lost souey
CapsDave
« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:38:16 PM »
Should have put Bob in charge because he knows everything about everything this cunt.  :ukfist:
Bobupanddown
« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:42:04 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 09:38:16 PM
Should have put Bob in charge because he knows everything about everything this cunt.  :ukfist:

I know fuck all about steel or heavy industry and I've never claimed to do so.
I do understand politics, philosophy and science though. Much better than the pound shop iek's who's FMTTM alter egos inhabit this place.



CapsDave
« Reply #15 on: Today at 09:47:43 PM »
Well I know about the steel industry and Im saying its impossible for steelmaking as it was to come back, some small scale Steel recycling may be in the pipeline but Ben Houchen is putting out statements intended to dupe people, if he wanted to he could answer questions about his plans, but he wont because he doesnt want to let people know its going to be a small scale operation.  :ukfist:
Bobupanddown
« Reply #16 on: Today at 09:50:31 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 09:47:43 PM
Well I know about the steel industry and Im saying its impossible for steelmaking as it was to come back, some small scale Steel recycling may be in the pipeline but Ben Houchen is putting out statements intended to dupe people, if he wanted to he could answer questions about his plans, but he wont because he doesnt want to let people know its going to be a small scale operation.  :ukfist:

And I accept what you are saying, the wider point was that surely government investment is a good thing and will create jobs in various industries and sectors?

Something Labour MPs have failed to do for donkeys years.
CapsDave
« Reply #17 on: Today at 10:04:47 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:50:31 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 09:47:43 PM
Well I know about the steel industry and Im saying its impossible for steelmaking as it was to come back, some small scale Steel recycling may be in the pipeline but Ben Houchen is putting out statements intended to dupe people, if he wanted to he could answer questions about his plans, but he wont because he doesnt want to let people know its going to be a small scale operation.  :ukfist:

And I accept what you are saying, the wider point was that surely government investment is a good thing and will create jobs in various industries and sectors?

Something Labour MPs have failed to do for donkeys years.


Has somebody pinched Bobs phone?
Gramsci
« Reply #18 on: Today at 10:12:36 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:14:15 PM
To the tune of Love will tear us apart by Joy Division.

LEEDS, LEEDS ARE FALLING APART AGAIN  :like: :nige:

Bob with his finger on the pulse of popular culture yet again, what a cool woke dude  lost
Bobupanddown
« Reply #19 on: Today at 10:24:29 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 10:12:36 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:14:15 PM
To the tune of Love will tear us apart by Joy Division.

LEEDS, LEEDS ARE FALLING APART AGAIN  :like: :nige:

Bob with his finger on the pulse of popular culture yet again, what a cool woke dude  lost

Hello mate, good day?
Robbso
« Reply #20 on: Today at 10:25:17 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 10:04:47 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:50:31 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 09:47:43 PM
Well I know about the steel industry and Im saying its impossible for steelmaking as it was to come back, some small scale Steel recycling may be in the pipeline but Ben Houchen is putting out statements intended to dupe people, if he wanted to he could answer questions about his plans, but he wont because he doesnt want to let people know its going to be a small scale operation.  :ukfist:

And I accept what you are saying, the wider point was that surely government investment is a good thing and will create jobs in various industries and sectors?

Something Labour MPs have failed to do for donkeys years.


Has somebody pinched Bobs phone?

He still managed to mention Labour  monkey
