Bobupanddown

Sheffield Wednesday Leeds song « on: Today at 09:14:15 PM »



LEEDS, LEEDS ARE FALLING APART AGAIN To the tune of Love will tear us apart by Joy Division.

Re: Sheffield Wednesday Leeds song « Reply #1 on: Today at 09:15:47 PM » In other news, we won the 1966 World Cup



Re: Sheffield Wednesday Leeds song « Reply #3 on: Today at 09:23:49 PM » Has Been sung for 2 seasons at least .........& again this year

Re: Sheffield Wednesday Leeds song « Reply #6 on: Today at 09:26:00 PM » Stick to right wing propaganda Bob because you know fuck all about footy



Re: Sheffield Wednesday Leeds song « Reply #13 on: Today at 09:38:16 PM » Should have put Bob in charge because he knows everything about everything this cunt.



Re: Sheffield Wednesday Leeds song « Reply #14 on: Today at 09:42:04 PM » Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 09:38:16 PM

Should have put Bob in charge because he knows everything about everything this cunt.

I know fuck all about steel or heavy industry and I've never claimed to do so.

I do understand politics, philosophy and science though. Much better than the pound shop iek's who's FMTTM alter egos inhabit this place.







I know fuck all about steel or heavy industry and I've never claimed to do so.I do understand politics, philosophy and science though. Much better than the pound shop iek's who's FMTTM alter egos inhabit this place.

Re: Sheffield Wednesday Leeds song « Reply #15 on: Today at 09:47:43 PM » Well I know about the steel industry and Im saying its impossible for steelmaking as it was to come back, some small scale Steel recycling may be in the pipeline but Ben Houchen is putting out statements intended to dupe people, if he wanted to he could answer questions about his plans, but he wont because he doesnt want to let people know its going to be a small scale operation.



Re: Sheffield Wednesday Leeds song « Reply #16 on: Today at 09:50:31 PM » Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 09:47:43 PM

Well I know about the steel industry and Im saying its impossible for steelmaking as it was to come back, some small scale Steel recycling may be in the pipeline but Ben Houchen is putting out statements intended to dupe people, if he wanted to he could answer questions about his plans, but he wont because he doesnt want to let people know its going to be a small scale operation.

And I accept what you are saying, the wider point was that surely government investment is a good thing and will create jobs in various industries and sectors?



Something Labour MPs have failed to do for donkeys years.

And I accept what you are saying, the wider point was that surely government investment is a good thing and will create jobs in various industries and sectors?Something Labour MPs have failed to do for donkeys years.