The court heard she had previously estimated being forced to have sex with "up to 300 men".
The accused are:
Usman Ali, 34, of Huddersfield, who denies two charges of rape
Banaras Hussain, 39, of Huddersfield, who denies one charge of rape
Abdul Majid, 35, of Huddersfield, who denies two counts of rape
Gul Riaz, 43, of Huddersfield, who denies two counts of rape and two counts of indecent assault
Three other men who cannot be named for legal reasons each deny a count of rape.