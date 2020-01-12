The accused are:Usman Ali, 34, of Huddersfield, who denies two charges of rapeBanaras Hussain, 39, of Huddersfield, who denies one charge of rapeAbdul Majid, 35, of Huddersfield, who denies two counts of rapeGul Riaz, 43, of Huddersfield, who denies two counts of rape and two counts of indecent assaultThree other men who cannot be named for legal reasons each deny a count of rape.

The court heard she had previously estimated being forced to have sex with "up to 300 men".



The court heard she had previously estimated being forced to have sex with "up to 300 men".



That's naughty and as dirty as it fucking gets. They'll get the best legal advice and defence this country has to offer. Because that's how we work in this country. Shame on those who defend them in court all 4 the ££...That's solicitors 4 u..... no pun intended