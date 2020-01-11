Welcome,
January 11, 2020, 12:47:03 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Crispy bacon lips
Author
Topic: Crispy bacon lips (Read 34 times)
RobShrugNichols
Online
Posts: 457
Crispy bacon lips
«
on:
Today
at 12:23:44 PM »
When you back In the cross daft cunt I'm in there now
Logged
PoliteDwarf
Online
Posts: 9 317
Not big and not clever
Re: Crispy bacon lips
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:36:25 PM »
He doesn't go in anymore because of all the swearing lager louts.
Logged
CoB scum
RedSteel
Online
Posts: 9 040
UTB
Re: Crispy bacon lips
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:40:03 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on
Today
at 12:36:25 PM
He doesn't go in anymore because of all the swearing lager louts.
Logged
