Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 11, 2020, 08:27:37 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: FAO MadDog  (Read 242 times)
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 196


View Profile
« on: Today at 11:03:09 AM »
Take your happy pills, you'll do yourself a mischief.
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 285


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:05:47 AM »
Aww, desperately seeking my attention just like old times. Any more photos stored you stalking coward??
Logged
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 986


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:06:43 AM »
Wrong on the steel thread so started this one  souey
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 285


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:09:13 AM »
He has form, done it for years until Steve caught him and banned him. Itll happen again hes not all there.
Logged
brocky82
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 725


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:10:43 AM »
WHOS THE HELLS MADDOG
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 196


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:15:58 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 11:05:47 AM
Aww, desperately seeking my attention just like old times. Any more photos stored you stalking coward??

You've responded to every post I've made this morning, if anything you're following me around. I'm just looking out for you, you don't want to end up back in the hospital because you've got all excited about a forum. Take your pills.

Old times? What the fuck are you blabbering about now? Photos?
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 196


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:17:20 AM »
Quote from: brocky82 on Today at 11:10:43 AM
WHOS THE HELLS MADDOG

Robbso, comes on here to unleash his pent up frustration and/or anxiety.

It's not healthy for him.
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 285


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:19:05 AM »
You know quite well notts, got your collar felt and banned. Now youre that desperate youve sneaked back. Is Daddy still on the dole in Brotton monkey
Logged
brocky82
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 725


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:20:51 AM »
THWRES A FEW ON HERE LIKE THAT PROPER ANGRYY BASTADS THAT NEEED A SHAG OR A HOLIDAY
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 285


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:24:41 AM »
Please :basil:
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 196


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:26:08 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 11:19:05 AM
You know quite well notts, got your collar felt and banned. Now youre that desperate youve sneaked back. Is Daddy still on the dole in Brotton monkey

Ah back on that shit, Notts this week? Blind Faith next week or Lenin? Oldfield? Any other personalities you think I could be?

I'm Spartacus, no I'm Spartacus.....

Its tiresome dealing with your paranoia, whoever Notts is he must have proper rattled your cage, stop getting so wound up by an internet forum MadDog.


Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 285


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:42:09 AM »
Derby gave it away, be better. At least we can understand the hiding behind this persona, notts always was a cowardly rat. Have a nice day down south :basil:
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 196


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:53:31 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 11:42:09 AM
Derby gave it away, be better. At least we can understand the hiding behind this persona, notts always was a cowardly rat. Have a nice day down south :basil:




You're not paranoid if they're all really following you MadDog.
Logged
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 986


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:01:48 PM »
Youre wrong Robbso, Bob is new here, but been reading the board since 2014  :ukfist:
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 285


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:06:58 PM »
Oh its Notts all right, hes fucking seething now, starting threads about me, mentioning my recent illness he took on all the Derby fans on his own you know even though he was in the wrong pub. charles
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 041

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 12:11:53 PM »
Quote from: brocky82 on Today at 11:10:43 AM
WHOS THE HELLS MADDOG

 charles :alf:

 monkey
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 285


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 12:29:21 PM »
 monkey

Abbey road car park, 2 bells monday
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 041

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:31:07 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 12:29:21 PM
monkey

Abbey road car park, 2 bells monday

 monkey
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 285


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 12:33:19 PM »
Fuck it, make it the sun terrace out back :beer:
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 041

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 12:38:26 PM »
Looking forward to hitting the bars round there this afternoon. Live bands on during the day also, happy days  :beer: :alastair: :beer:
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 285


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 12:43:55 PM »
 :like:

Match, then Britannia hotel, 3 course meal tonight, vip lounge in the morning. Cardiac ward in the afternoon 
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 196


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 06:49:08 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 12:06:58 PM
Oh its Notts all right, hes fucking seething now, starting threads about me, mentioning my recent illness he took on all the Derby fans on his own you know even though he was in the wrong pub. charles



Hilarious.

MadDog stalks me all morning, replying to every post I make. Then accuses me of being this Notts character after previous accusing me of being Lenin, Oldfield and Blind Faith and then claims I'm seething. 
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 994



View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 06:59:05 PM »
What happened to Blind Faith?

 :pd:

I seem to recall him getting bit angry about some stuff.

Did he flounce?  Banned?
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 986


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 07:08:06 PM »
Flounce by ban
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
RobShrugNichols
*****
Online Online

Posts: 462


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Today at 07:39:55 PM »
Bobupanddown why does your Mrs sit on pineapples kid? If you're not careful I might have to slap you fucking silly you rodent cunt  :ponce:
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 196


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Today at 08:03:49 PM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Today at 07:39:55 PM
Bobupanddown why does your Mrs sit on pineapples kid? If you're not careful I might have to slap you fucking silly you rodent cunt  :ponce:

Coz shes a tranny and you suck him/her off on a regular basis  mcl
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 285


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Today at 08:26:31 PM »
I never mentioned blind faith you thick woody back clown, oddfield definately. Cos youre a coward and hide while giving out abuse.
Logged
RobShrugNichols
*****
Online Online

Posts: 462


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Today at 08:26:57 PM »
Makes no sense whatsoever, I would shit in some toilet roll and then stick it under the cold tap, freeze it for 12 hours then fuck her to death with it  klins
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 