Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 11, 2020, 12:46:58 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
FAO MadDog
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: FAO MadDog (Read 128 times)
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 189
FAO MadDog
«
on:
Today
at 11:03:09 AM »
Take your happy pills, you'll do yourself a mischief.
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 277
Re: FAO MadDog
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:05:47 AM »
Aww, desperately seeking my attention just like old times. Any more photos stored you stalking coward??
Logged
CapsDave
Online
Posts: 3 966
Re: FAO MadDog
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:06:43 AM »
Wrong on the steel thread so started this one
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 277
Re: FAO MadDog
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 11:09:13 AM »
He has form, done it for years until Steve caught him and banned him. Itll happen again hes not all there.
Logged
brocky82
Offline
Posts: 725
Re: FAO MadDog
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 11:10:43 AM »
WHOS THE HELLS MADDOG
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 189
Re: FAO MadDog
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 11:15:58 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 11:05:47 AM
Aww, desperately seeking my attention just like old times. Any more photos stored you stalking coward??
You've responded to every post I've made this morning, if anything you're following me around. I'm just looking out for you, you don't want to end up back in the hospital because you've got all excited about a forum. Take your pills.
Old times? What the fuck are you blabbering about now? Photos?
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 189
Re: FAO MadDog
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 11:17:20 AM »
Quote from: brocky82 on
Today
at 11:10:43 AM
WHOS THE HELLS MADDOG
Robbso, comes on here to unleash his pent up frustration and/or anxiety.
It's not healthy for him.
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 277
Re: FAO MadDog
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 11:19:05 AM »
You know quite well notts, got your collar felt and banned. Now youre that desperate youve sneaked back. Is Daddy still on the dole in Brotton
Logged
brocky82
Offline
Posts: 725
Re: FAO MadDog
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 11:20:51 AM »
THWRES A FEW ON HERE LIKE THAT PROPER ANGRYY BASTADS THAT NEEED A SHAG OR A HOLIDAY
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 277
Re: FAO MadDog
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 11:24:41 AM »
Please
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 189
Re: FAO MadDog
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 11:26:08 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 11:19:05 AM
You know quite well notts, got your collar felt and banned. Now youre that desperate youve sneaked back. Is Daddy still on the dole in Brotton
Ah back on that shit, Notts this week? Blind Faith next week or Lenin? Oldfield? Any other personalities you think I could be?
I'm Spartacus, no I'm Spartacus.....
Its tiresome dealing with your paranoia, whoever Notts is he must have proper rattled your cage, stop getting so wound up by an internet forum MadDog.
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 277
Re: FAO MadDog
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 11:42:09 AM »
Derby gave it away, be better. At least we can understand the hiding behind this persona, notts always was a cowardly rat. Have a nice day down south
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 189
Re: FAO MadDog
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 11:53:31 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 11:42:09 AM
Derby gave it away, be better. At least we can understand the hiding behind this persona, notts always was a cowardly rat. Have a nice day down south
You're not paranoid if they're all really following you MadDog.
Logged
CapsDave
Online
Posts: 3 966
Re: FAO MadDog
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 12:01:48 PM »
Youre wrong Robbso, Bob is new here, but been reading the board since 2014
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 277
Re: FAO MadDog
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 12:06:58 PM »
Oh its Notts all right, hes fucking seething now, starting threads about me, mentioning my recent illness
he took on all the Derby fans on his own you know even though he was in the wrong pub.
Logged
RedSteel
Online
Posts: 9 040
UTB
Re: FAO MadDog
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 12:11:53 PM »
Quote from: brocky82 on
Today
at 11:10:43 AM
WHOS THE HELLS MADDOG
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 277
Re: FAO MadDog
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 12:29:21 PM »
Abbey road car park, 2 bells monday
Logged
RedSteel
Online
Posts: 9 040
UTB
Re: FAO MadDog
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 12:31:07 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 12:29:21 PM
Abbey road car park, 2 bells monday
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 277
Re: FAO MadDog
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 12:33:19 PM »
Fuck it, make it the sun terrace out back
Logged
RedSteel
Online
Posts: 9 040
UTB
Re: FAO MadDog
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 12:38:26 PM »
Looking forward to hitting the bars round there this afternoon. Live bands on during the day also, happy days
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 277
Re: FAO MadDog
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 12:43:55 PM »
Match, then Britannia hotel, 3 course meal tonight, vip lounge in the morning. Cardiac ward in the afternoon
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...