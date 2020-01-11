Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 11, 2020, 12:46:47 PM
Author Topic: scrap the tv licence ffs  (Read 96 times)
Wee_Willie
« on: Today at 10:34:47 AM »
£3000 for a 15 min programme.

Equal pay should mean Vine having a pay cut. Complete waste of public money

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7875349/Samira-Ahmed-celebrates-landmark-BBC-equal-pay-win-bosses-face-70-tribunal-cases.html#comments
Bobupanddown
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:45:55 AM »
Absolutely scrap it.

How anyone can defend throwing single mothers or pensioners in jail so that this entity which is entirely capable of paying it's own way can fund lavish salaries for the likes of multi millionaires Gary Linekar (£1.7m a year) or Chris Evan's (£1.25m a year or Graham Norton (£650k a year) is beyond any sane mind.

How much are the top brass creaming off the top as well?

Robbso
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:48:49 AM »
Chris Evans works for virgin
Bobupanddown
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:50:06 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 10:48:49 AM
Chris Evans works for virgin

He does now but the last time the BBC published its salaries he was on the gravy train.
Robbso
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:55:32 AM »
 monkey
So what, David Coleman worked there once.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:57:37 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 10:55:32 AM
monkey
So what, David Coleman worked there once.

Was he on their last published salary report?  :meltdown:
Wee_Willie
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:59:45 AM »
It is great news that BoJo will allow the BBC to die like a freshly slaughtered pig being drained of life  
Robbso
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:02:14 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:57:37 AM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 10:55:32 AM
monkey
So what, David Coleman worked there once.

Was he on their last published salary report?  :meltdown:
No idea, Im not sad enough to look
Minge
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:19:42 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:45:55 AM
Absolutely scrap it.

How anyone can defend throwing single mothers or pensioners in jail so that this entity which is entirely capable of paying it's own way can fund lavish salaries for the likes of multi millionaires Gary Linekar (£1.7m a year) or Chris Evan's (£1.25m a year or Graham Norton (£650k a year) is beyond any sane mind.

How much are the top brass creaming off the top as well?



If the slags didn't need the latest phone or 40 fags a day they could afford the 50p a day, or the old bastards didn't blow 5k a year in Mecca bingo they could also afford the 50p a day .

Put the fee up , make it 1k and take the money from the free money they get

Fuck um, moaning cunts
Robbso
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:31:57 PM »
Minge for PM :homer:
