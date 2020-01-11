Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
February 20, 2020, 09:16:39 PM
Bringing Steelmaking Back to Teesside
Archie Stevens
Reply #100 on: January 11, 2020, 11:15:53 PM
Not took your anti bumping granules today Bob?
Don't let it eat you up son..your loneliness will only get worse.
Skinz
Reply #101 on: January 11, 2020, 11:17:40 PM
Can't we use bamboo like the splits?
Bobupanddown
Reply #102 on: January 11, 2020, 11:37:04 PM
Quote from: Archie Stevens on January 11, 2020, 11:15:53 PM
Not took your anti bumping granules today Bob?
Don't let it eat you up son..your loneliness will only get worse.

I won't dad, btw how's life on the dole and in Brotton? (Ask Robbso...)
Wee_Willie
Reply #103 on: Today at 08:21:49 PM
Looking more and more positive. Some on here wont be happy 😀😀😀

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/steve-gibson-says-ssi-deal-17783814
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


Reply #104 on: Today at 08:53:14 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 08:21:49 PM
Looking more and more positive. Some on here wont be happy 😀😀😀

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/steve-gibson-says-ssi-deal-17783814
Sounds good, hopes it goes the way they expect,especially if they get Freeport status.
Gibbo da man. :jowo5:
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #105 on: Today at 09:02:51 PM
Yeah, like the status its got now. Brilliant news if all these plans can come together, just brilliant. I was told some stuff a few years ago about possibilities down there. Well see.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


Reply #106 on: Today at 09:10:38 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on January 11, 2020, 10:17:45 AM
IT'S GONE FOR GOOD  👍

GET OVER IT AND MOVE ON  👍

Another from our top tipster!

 :lids:
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
