February 20, 2020, 09:16:34 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Bringing Steelmaking Back to Teesside
Author
Topic: Bringing Steelmaking Back to Teesside (Read 1039 times)
Archie Stevens
Offline
Posts: 172
Re: Bringing Steelmaking Back to Teesside
«
Reply #100 on:
January 11, 2020, 11:15:53 PM »
Not took your anti bumping granules today Bob?
Don't let it eat you up son..your loneliness will only get worse.
Logged
Skinz
Offline
Posts: 2 050
Re: Bringing Steelmaking Back to Teesside
«
Reply #101 on:
January 11, 2020, 11:17:40 PM »
Can't we use bamboo like the splits?
Logged
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 1 596
Re: Bringing Steelmaking Back to Teesside
«
Reply #102 on:
January 11, 2020, 11:37:04 PM »
Quote from: Archie Stevens on January 11, 2020, 11:15:53 PM
Not took your anti bumping granules today Bob?
Don't let it eat you up son..your loneliness will only get worse.
I won't dad, btw how's life on the dole and in Brotton? (Ask Robbso...)
Logged
Wee_Willie
Online
Posts: 8 289
Re: Bringing Steelmaking Back to Teesside
«
Reply #103 on:
Today
at 08:21:49 PM »
Looking more and more positive. Some on here wont be happy 😀😀😀
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/steve-gibson-says-ssi-deal-17783814
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 24 406
The ace face.
Re: Bringing Steelmaking Back to Teesside
«
Reply #104 on:
Today
at 08:53:14 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 08:21:49 PM
Looking more and more positive. Some on here wont be happy 😀😀😀
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/steve-gibson-says-ssi-deal-17783814
Sounds good, hopes it goes the way they expect,especially if they get Freeport status.
Gibbo da man.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 14 098
Re: Bringing Steelmaking Back to Teesside
«
Reply #105 on:
Today
at 09:02:51 PM »
Yeah, like the status its got now. Brilliant news if all these plans can come together, just brilliant. I was told some stuff a few years ago about possibilities down there. Well see.
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 6 414
Pack o cunts
Re: Bringing Steelmaking Back to Teesside
«
Reply #106 on:
Today
at 09:10:38 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on January 11, 2020, 10:17:45 AM
IT'S GONE FOR GOOD 👍
GET OVER IT AND MOVE ON 👍
Another from our top tipster!
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
