January 11, 2020, 03:36:17 PM
Bringing Steelmaking Back to Teesside
Author
Topic: Bringing Steelmaking Back to Teesside (Read 491 times)
Wee_Willie
Online
Posts: 8 032
Re: Bringing Steelmaking Back to Teesside
«
Reply #50 on:
Today
at 12:56:35 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 12:45:29 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 12:22:38 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 12:21:23 PM
What that big stack at lucite is for?
Big stack at Lucite? You mean the tall one not necessarily the big one?
You dont know then.
You need to ask me a specific question daft lad. The only one I can see is do I know the content of a big stack at Billingham
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 23 952
The ace face.
Re: Bringing Steelmaking Back to Teesside
«
Reply #51 on:
Today
at 01:02:44 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 10:23:17 AM
It said on Talksport news yesterday they'd secured £71m of government investment and it would create 4000 jobs.
Evil Tory bastards,
getting folk off welfare
I wouldn't mind getting on it, sick of grafting.
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 283
Re: Bringing Steelmaking Back to Teesside
«
Reply #52 on:
Today
at 01:03:43 PM »
Retire you rich twat
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 23 952
The ace face.
Re: Bringing Steelmaking Back to Teesside
«
Reply #53 on:
Today
at 01:20:40 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 01:03:43 PM
Retire you rich twat
if I had your money I'd throw mine away.
4 days off now to recharge the batteries.
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 283
Re: Bringing Steelmaking Back to Teesside
«
Reply #54 on:
Today
at 01:24:21 PM »
I waste all mine on holidays and shit.
CapsDave
Online
Posts: 3 977
Re: Bringing Steelmaking Back to Teesside
«
Reply #55 on:
Today
at 01:24:28 PM »
Correct Smiffy, I was just making a point about Willie being a know fuck all, he previously stated the stack was on a cyanide plant.
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 23 952
The ace face.
Re: Bringing Steelmaking Back to Teesside
«
Reply #56 on:
Today
at 01:30:51 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 01:24:21 PM
I
enjoy
all mine on holidays and shit.
I spend most of mine on whores and drugs, I waste the rest.
Wee_Willie
Online
Posts: 8 032
Re: Bringing Steelmaking Back to Teesside
«
Reply #57 on:
Today
at 01:37:24 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 01:24:28 PM
Correct Smiffy, I was just making a point about Willie being a know fuck all, he previously stated the stack was on a cyanide plant.
So the plant does not use cyanide as part of the SAR process? Clue is in the ppe and height of the stack
CapsDave
Online
Posts: 3 977
Re: Bringing Steelmaking Back to Teesside
«
Reply #58 on:
Today
at 01:59:47 PM »
No they use cyanide in the MMA process, the green ppe suits you mentioned are Acid suits, the clue is in the name Strong Acid Recovery (SAR)
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 283
Re: Bringing Steelmaking Back to Teesside
«
Reply #59 on:
Today
at 02:01:45 PM »
Willie on the ropes, can he come out swinging and salvage a draw
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 3 932
Re: Bringing Steelmaking Back to Teesside
«
Reply #60 on:
Today
at 02:15:12 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 10:23:55 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 09:56:31 AM
Don't you just love the sound of squealing socialists as jobs and opportunities are brought back to the area.
By asking for clarification of a very bold statement is squealing? Okay then Bob.
It just exposes his fuckwittery
Wee_Willie
Online
Posts: 8 032
Re: Bringing Steelmaking Back to Teesside
«
Reply #61 on:
Today
at 02:17:54 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 01:59:47 PM
No they use cyanide in the MMA process, the green ppe suits you mentioned are Acid suits, the clue is in the name Strong Acid Recovery (SAR)
SAR is Sulphuric Acid Recovery.
CapsDave
Online
Posts: 3 977
Re: Bringing Steelmaking Back to Teesside
«
Reply #62 on:
Today
at 02:20:21 PM »
Onsite at lucite theyre called strong acid and weak acid, if you had spent a large chunk of your working life there and not just using google you would know that
Wee_Willie
Online
Posts: 8 032
Re: Bringing Steelmaking Back to Teesside
«
Reply #63 on:
Today
at 02:22:19 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 02:20:21 PM
Onsite at lucite theyre called strong acid and weak acid, if you had spent a large chunk of your working life there and not just using google you would know that
Sulphuric too technical
CapsDave
Online
Posts: 3 977
Re: Bringing Steelmaking Back to Teesside
«
Reply #64 on:
Today
at 02:29:17 PM »
For operators probably.
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 23 952
The ace face.
Re: Bringing Steelmaking Back to Teesside
«
Reply #65 on:
Today
at 02:30:33 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 02:22:19 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 02:20:21 PM
Onsite at lucite theyre called strong acid and weak acid, if you had spent a large chunk of your working life there and not just using google you would know that
Sulphuric too technical
a lab rat/tech speaks. It's just a way of differentiating, a lad I know works at cassel ,he'll be sat next to me today I can ask.
I work on the mep process of making mma, can't say anymore or i'll have to kill you.
CapsDave
Online
Posts: 3 977
Re: Bringing Steelmaking Back to Teesside
«
Reply #66 on:
Today
at 02:37:26 PM »
Youve already said enough
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 23 952
The ace face.
Re: Bringing Steelmaking Back to Teesside
«
Reply #67 on:
Today
at 02:43:28 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 02:37:26 PM
Youve already said enough
I wasn't even here if anybody asks.
Wee_Willie
Online
Posts: 8 032
Re: Bringing Steelmaking Back to Teesside
«
Reply #68 on:
Today
at 02:53:28 PM »
So now we have gathered that operators need to be green suited up, the stack is one of the tallest in the area (for some reason ) spewing out all colours and where there is cyanide usage on site. And it uses strong acid or more technically speaking H2SO4. Not sure of its pH but it is strong.
My point (to add context) was to suggest that a leakage of cyanide would be hazardous to the residents of Billingham as would a malefaction at the Hartlepool power station and that the stack is where the plant concerned is located, which is quite visible from the A19
To answer the question- do I know the content of the stack. No idea but it will contain all kinds of shite including compounds of H, C, N, S, O etc.
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 40 164
Re: Bringing Steelmaking Back to Teesside
«
Reply #69 on:
Today
at 02:58:35 PM »
the chemical symbols are out!!
CapsDave
Online
Posts: 3 977
Re: Bringing Steelmaking Back to Teesside
«
Reply #70 on:
Today
at 03:04:09 PM »
You said the stack was on the cyanide plant, you were wrong.
You said the operators had to wear green suits and get a shower afterwards because of cyanide, you were wrong.
Know when you know fuck all, I know fuck all about animals native to Argentina, I wouldnt pretend I do and argue my point with someone who knows more.
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 283
Re: Bringing Steelmaking Back to Teesside
«
Reply #71 on:
Today
at 03:05:01 PM »
Technical ko
Wee_Willie
Online
Posts: 8 032
Re: Bringing Steelmaking Back to Teesside
«
Reply #72 on:
Today
at 03:06:29 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 03:04:09 PM
You said the stack was on the cyanide plant, you were wrong.
You said the operators had to wear green suits and get a shower afterwards because of cyanide, you were wrong.
Know when you know fuck all, I know fuck all about animals native to Argentina, I wouldnt pretend I do and argue my point with someone who knows more.
Go and take the fucking samples ... when you get back look up the word context and review this HSE notification.
https://notifications.hse.gov.uk/COMAH2015/PublicInformation.aspx?piid=1257
CapsDave
Online
Posts: 3 977
Re: Bringing Steelmaking Back to Teesside
«
Reply #73 on:
Today
at 03:27:45 PM »
Samples? I think youre getting me mixed up with an operator.
