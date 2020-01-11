Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Bringing Steelmaking Back to Teesside  (Read 84 times)
is this the most flagrant piece of outlandish electioneering or does Ben Houchen have some secret wonder method of making and selling profitable steel that SSI, Corus and Tata don't know about?
Its complete nonsense of course, there has been talk of some form of electric arc furnace for quite a while, but hes releasing statements making it sound as if hes going to reopen the steel works, and when people ask him he doesnt answer.

My guess would be a very small scale scrap recycling arc furnace with about 50 jobs, and it will be fuck all to do with Ben Houchen getting re-elected, if a private company is going to do it, they will do it whoever the Mayor is.
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
You're not bitter are you both?

"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bitter about the steelworks closing? 100% I am, I had a lot of friends who lost good jobs when it went under.
When i hear politicians say stuff, I'm  generally cynical and like to ask "what does that mean exactly? How woud that work then?"

So when i hear an election campaigning politician saying that he will reintroduce an industry to the region if he wins the election I'm curious as to what he means and how would he do it. I'm puzzled as to how when global steelmaking companies who actually had all the resources and assets in place to make steel on Teesside elected to shut those assets down yet Ben Houchen can promise us that he can make a success of it starting from scratch?

Seems a bit fanciful?
