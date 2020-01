MF(c) DOOM

Posts: 3 931 Bringing Steelmaking Back to Teesside « on: Yesterday at 11:57:43 PM » is this the most flagrant piece of outlandish electioneering or does Ben Houchen have some secret wonder method of making and selling profitable steel that SSI, Corus and Tata don't know about? Logged

Posts: 3 953 Re: Bringing Steelmaking Back to Teesside « Reply #1 on: Today at 12:06:57 AM » Itís complete nonsense of course, there has been talk of some form of electric arc furnace for quite a while, but heís releasing statements making it sound as if heís going to reopen the steel works, and when people ask him he doesnít answer.



My guess would be a very small scale scrap recycling arc furnace with about 50 jobs, and it will be fuck all to do with Ben Houchen getting re-elected, if a private company is going to do it, they will do it whoever the Mayor is.



Re: Bringing Steelmaking Back to Teesside « Reply #2 on: Today at 12:16:33 AM »



You're not bitter are you both?

Posts: 3 953 Re: Bringing Steelmaking Back to Teesside « Reply #3 on: Today at 12:22:26 AM » Bitter about the steelworks closing? 100% I am, I had a lot of friends who lost good jobs when it went under.