January 11, 2020, 12:19:56 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Bringing Steelmaking Back to Teesside
Author
Topic: Bringing Steelmaking Back to Teesside
MF(c) DOOM
Online
Posts: 3 929
Bringing Steelmaking Back to Teesside
Yesterday
at 11:57:43 PM »
is this the most flagrant piece of outlandish electioneering or does Ben Houchen have some secret wonder method of making and selling profitable steel that SSI, Corus and Tata don't know about?
CapsDave
Online
Posts: 3 952
Re: Bringing Steelmaking Back to Teesside
Today
at 12:06:57 AM »
Its complete nonsense of course, there has been talk of some form of electric arc furnace for quite a while, but hes releasing statements making it sound as if hes going to reopen the steel works, and when people ask him he doesnt answer.
My guess would be a very small scale scrap recycling arc furnace with about 50 jobs, and it will be fuck all to do with Ben Houchen getting re-elected, if a private company is going to do it, they will do it whoever the Mayor is.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 6 206
Pack o cunts
Re: Bringing Steelmaking Back to Teesside
Today
at 12:16:33 AM »
You're not bitter are you both?
