January 11, 2020, 12:19:56 AM
Author Topic: Bringing Steelmaking Back to Teesside  (Read 19 times)
MF(c) DOOM
« on: Yesterday at 11:57:43 PM »
is this the most flagrant piece of outlandish electioneering or does Ben Houchen have some secret wonder method of making and selling profitable steel that SSI, Corus and Tata don't know about?
CapsDave
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:06:57 AM »
Its complete nonsense of course, there has been talk of some form of electric arc furnace for quite a while, but hes releasing statements making it sound as if hes going to reopen the steel works, and when people ask him he doesnt answer.

My guess would be a very small scale scrap recycling arc furnace with about 50 jobs, and it will be fuck all to do with Ben Houchen getting re-elected, if a private company is going to do it, they will do it whoever the Mayor is.
Ural Quntz
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:16:33 AM »
You're not bitter are you both?

 :nige:
