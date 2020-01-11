is this the most flagrant piece of outlandish electioneering or does Ben Houchen have some secret wonder method of making and selling profitable steel that SSI, Corus and Tata don't know about?

CapsDave











Posts: 3 952 Re: Bringing Steelmaking Back to Teesside « Reply #1 on: Today at 12:06:57 AM » Its complete nonsense of course, there has been talk of some form of electric arc furnace for quite a while, but hes releasing statements making it sound as if hes going to reopen the steel works, and when people ask him he doesnt answer.



My guess would be a very small scale scrap recycling arc furnace with about 50 jobs, and it will be fuck all to do with Ben Houchen getting re-elected, if a private company is going to do it, they will do it whoever the Mayor is. Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.

