January 11, 2020, 09:35:55 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
VAR
Author
Topic: VAR (Read 186 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 71 484
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
VAR
«
on:
Yesterday
at 10:55:47 PM »
FUCKED ANOTHER GAME UP 👎👎👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Skinz
Offline
Posts: 1 945
Re: VAR
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:02:35 PM »
That just summed up how shit this VAR is. That was a joke
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 10 870
Once in every lifetime
Re: VAR
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 11:08:33 PM »
What's happened now
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 9 372
Re: VAR
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 11:09:35 PM »
I reckon it will be the same camera that's going up your ass on Tuesday. You better hope Mike Riley isn't operating it.
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 163
Re: VAR
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 11:21:50 PM »
Watching it screw West Ham over
Fucking hate them cunts me like.
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 268
Re: VAR
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 11:34:21 PM »
LOST A BIT OF MONEY SINCE THIS FUCKING SHITE CAME IN I CAN SEE FANS BOYCOTTING GAMES IN THE NEAR FUTURE
Logged
Skinz
Offline
Posts: 1 945
Re: VAR
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 11:54:20 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on
Yesterday
at 11:09:35 PM
I reckon it will be the same camera that's going up your ass on Tuesday. You better hope Mike Riley isn't operating it.
Here for the pictures
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 11:56:10 PM by Skinz
»
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 3 701
Re: VAR
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 12:19:23 AM »
I believe I was present when VAR was first used in the u20 World Cup 2017.
Thought it was shite then and ....
Logged
Tory Cunt
Skinz
Offline
Posts: 1 945
Re: VAR
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 12:38:20 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 12:19:23 AM
I believe I was present when VAR was first used in the u20 World Cup 2017.
Thought it was shite then and ....
*digging your hole
These cunts haven't a clue
Logged
Erimus44
Offline
Posts: 272
Re: VAR
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 12:52:55 AM »
Problem here is with the stupid handball ruling.
Logged
tunstall
Online
Posts: 2 924
Re: VAR
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 08:51:09 AM »
Quote from: Erimus44 on
Today
at 12:52:55 AM
Problem here is with the stupid handball ruling.
this
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
Online
Posts: 3 931
Re: VAR
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 09:14:51 AM »
Spare a thought for the West Ham fan who ran on the pitch to celebrate the goal. Likely fine and banning order and the goal didnt count!
Logged
