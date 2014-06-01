LEON TROTSKY

VAR
FUCKED ANOTHER GAME UP 👎👎👎

Re: VAR « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:02:35 PM »
That just summed up how shit this VAR is. That was a joke

Re: VAR « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:08:33 PM »
What's happened now

Re: VAR « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:09:35 PM »







I reckon it will be the same camera that's going up your ass on Tuesday. You better hope Mike Riley isn't operating it.

Re: VAR « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:21:50 PM »



Fucking hate them cunts me like.

Watching it screw West Ham over
Fucking hate them cunts me like.

Re: VAR « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:34:21 PM »
LOST A BIT OF MONEY SINCE THIS FUCKING SHITE CAME IN I CAN SEE FANS BOYCOTTING GAMES IN THE NEAR FUTURE

Re: VAR « Reply #7 on: Today at 12:19:23 AM »
I believe I was present when VAR was first used in the u20 World Cup 2017.



Thought it was shite then and ....

Re: VAR « Reply #9 on: Today at 12:52:55 AM »
Problem here is with the stupid handball ruling.