Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 11, 2020, 01:59:49 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: VAR  (Read 127 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 71 484

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
VAR
« on: Yesterday at 10:55:47 PM »
FUCKED ANOTHER GAME UP  👎👎👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 945


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:02:35 PM »
That just summed up how shit this VAR is. That was a joke
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 870


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:08:33 PM »
What's happened now
Logged
Glory Glory Man United
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 372



View Profile WWW
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:09:35 PM »
I reckon it will be the same camera that's going up your ass on Tuesday. You better hope Mike Riley isn't operating it.

 :alf:
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 163


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:21:50 PM »
Watching it screw West Ham over  :like: :like: :like:

Fucking hate them cunts me like.
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 268


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:34:21 PM »
LOST A BIT OF MONEY SINCE THIS FUCKING SHITE CAME IN I CAN SEE FANS BOYCOTTING GAMES IN THE NEAR FUTURE :meltdown:
Logged
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 945


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:54:20 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 11:09:35 PM
I reckon it will be the same camera that's going up your ass on Tuesday. You better hope Mike Riley isn't operating it.

 :alf:




Here for the pictures  :pope2:
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:56:10 PM by Skinz » Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 701


View Profile WWW
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:19:23 AM »
I believe I was present when VAR was first used in the u20 World Cup 2017.

Thought it was shite then and ....
Logged
Tory Cunt
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 945


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:38:20 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 12:19:23 AM
I believe I was present when VAR was first used in the u20 World Cup 2017.

Thought it was shite then and ....

*digging your hole

These cunts haven't a clue
Logged
Erimus44
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 272


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:52:55 AM »
Problem here is with the stupid handball ruling.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 