January 11, 2020, 03:36:12 PM
Author Topic: MATTY AND CAPS  (Read 350 times)
monkeyman
Posts: 8 270


« on: Yesterday at 07:57:47 PM »
PUT YER TREBLE UP 
CapsDave
Posts: 3 977


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:00:13 PM »
Leicester, Man City, Chelsea

£1000/1

 
El Capitan
Posts: 40 164


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:00:26 PM »
CELTIC
MAN CITY
REAL MADRID


DAFT TENNER RETURNS A COOL £940
monkeyman
Posts: 8 270


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:06:14 PM »
I THOUGHT SO NO BOTTLE  :unlike:
El Capitan
Posts: 40 164


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:06:29 PM »
 :pd:
monkeyman
Posts: 8 270


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:12:15 PM »
BARNSLEY
OXFORD
PETERBOROUGH  AND A SINGLE ON WEST HAM TONIGHT
El Capitan
Posts: 40 164


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:15:22 PM »
you know i'm a top punter Monkey lad, i'll have a look later on  :like:
monkeyman
Posts: 8 270


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:16:25 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:15:22 PM
you know i'm a top punter Monkey lad, i'll have a look later on  :like:
OK   :like:
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 591


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:17:23 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:15:22 PM
you know i'm a top punter Monkey lad, i'll have a look later on  :like:


That is just fuckin asking for a Clem edit.




 mcl
El Capitan
Posts: 40 164


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:22:42 PM »
barely needs editing to be fair 
CapsDave
Posts: 3 977


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:30:32 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 08:06:14 PM
I THOUGHT SO NO BOTTLE  :unlike:

 
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 12 981



« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:56:27 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:15:22 PM
you know i'm a top arse-shunter - spunky lads!!   i'll have a few gobbles down Boro bus station bogs later on  :like:

 mick











PS: Doesn't scan quite how I'd like it.  Shame.

 oleary
El Capitan
Posts: 40 164


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:05:04 PM »
You tried to squeeze too much in















 mick
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 12 981



« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:05:23 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:05:04 PM
You tried to squeeze too much in















 mick

I USUALLY DO.

 mcl
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 189


« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:27:12 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:00:26 PM
CELTIC
MAN CITY
REAL MADRID


DAFT TENNER RETURNS A COOL £940




To lose?  klins

Who's giving you those odds? Lids?
El Capitan
Posts: 40 164


« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:31:50 PM »
HELLO MCFLY!!!!!
CapsDave
Posts: 3 977


« Reply #16 on: Today at 12:01:09 AM »
 lost
CapsDave
Posts: 3 977


« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:20:45 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 07:57:47 PM
PUT YER TREBLE UP  

Arsenal
Leicester
Wolves

6/1

Not bankers by any stretch, Arsenal could easily drop points but good thing with early kick off is can put another treble on at 3pm  
monkeyman
Posts: 8 270


« Reply #18 on: Today at 12:30:09 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 12:20:45 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 07:57:47 PM
PUT YER TREBLE UP  

Arsenal
Leicester
Wolves

6/1

Not bankers by any stretch, Arsenal could easily drop points but good thing with early kick off is can put another treble on at 3pm  

  :like:
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 491

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #19 on: Today at 01:05:42 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 12:20:45 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 07:57:47 PM
PUT YER TREBLE UP  

Arsenal
Leicester
Wolves

6/1

Not bankers by any stretch, Arsenal could easily drop points but good thing with early kick off is can put another treble on at 3pm  


THE FOXES WILL FUCK THAT BET UP  👍😂👍
CapsDave
Posts: 3 977


« Reply #20 on: Today at 01:13:36 PM »
I will have cashed out by then  :lids:
CapsDave
Posts: 3 977


« Reply #21 on: Today at 02:31:19 PM »
I also fucked the bet up, it wasnt 6/1 for the treble, it was 6/1 when I added Liverpool in. Still 
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 491

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #22 on: Today at 02:47:15 PM »
YOU  BEST CASH OUT NOW YOU STUPID GOBSHITE CUNT  😂😂😂😂😂😂
CapsDave
Posts: 3 977


« Reply #23 on: Today at 02:56:48 PM »
I cashed out when arsenal went 1-0 up for a nice little profit 

Double up on a 3pm treble just like I said I would  :like:
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 491

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #24 on: Today at 02:57:55 PM »
COURSE YOU DID YOU FUCKING CLOWN 😂😂😂🤡
CapsDave
Posts: 3 977


« Reply #25 on: Today at 03:04:56 PM »
Drop the jealousy Liddle, it doesnt suit you  :lids:
