Author Topic: MATTY AND CAPS  (Read 212 times)
monkeyman
Posts: 8 268


« on: Yesterday at 07:57:47 PM »
PUT YER TREBLE UP 
Logged
CapsDave
Posts: 3 952


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:00:13 PM »
Leicester, Man City, Chelsea

£1000/1

 
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
El Capitan
Posts: 40 163


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:00:26 PM »
CELTIC
MAN CITY
REAL MADRID


DAFT TENNER RETURNS A COOL £940
Logged
monkeyman
Posts: 8 268


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:06:14 PM »
I THOUGHT SO NO BOTTLE  :unlike:
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 40 163


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:06:29 PM »
 :pd:
Logged
monkeyman
Posts: 8 268


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:12:15 PM »
BARNSLEY
OXFORD
PETERBOROUGH  AND A SINGLE ON WEST HAM TONIGHT
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:14:33 PM by monkeyman » Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 40 163


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:15:22 PM »
you know i'm a top punter Monkey lad, i'll have a look later on  :like:
Logged
monkeyman
Posts: 8 268


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:16:25 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:15:22 PM
you know i'm a top punter Monkey lad, i'll have a look later on  :like:
OK   :like:
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 588


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:17:23 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:15:22 PM
you know i'm a top punter Monkey lad, i'll have a look later on  :like:


That is just fuckin asking for a Clem edit.




 mcl
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 40 163


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:22:42 PM »
barely needs editing to be fair 
Logged
CapsDave
Posts: 3 952


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:30:32 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 08:06:14 PM
I THOUGHT SO NO BOTTLE  :unlike:

 
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 12 979



« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:56:27 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:15:22 PM
you know i'm a top arse-shunter - spunky lads!!   i'll have a few gobbles down Boro bus station bogs later on  :like:

 mick











PS: Doesn't scan quite how I'd like it.  Shame.

 oleary
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 40 163


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:05:04 PM »
You tried to squeeze too much in















 mick
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 12 979



« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:05:23 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 09:05:04 PM
You tried to squeeze too much in















 mick

I USUALLY DO.

 mcl
Logged
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 163


« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:27:12 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:00:26 PM
CELTIC
MAN CITY
REAL MADRID


DAFT TENNER RETURNS A COOL £940




To lose?  klins

Who's giving you those odds? Lids?
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 40 163


« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:31:50 PM »
HELLO MCFLY!!!!!
Logged
CapsDave
Posts: 3 952


« Reply #16 on: Today at 12:01:09 AM »
 lost
Logged
