January 10, 2020, 10:39:40 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
MATTY AND CAPS
Author
Topic: MATTY AND CAPS (Read 163 times)
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 265
MATTY AND CAPS
«
on:
Today
at 07:57:47 PM »
PUT YER TREBLE UP
Logged
CapsDave
Offline
Posts: 3 949
Re: MATTY AND CAPS
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:00:13 PM »
Leicester, Man City, Chelsea
£1000/1
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 40 161
Re: MATTY AND CAPS
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:00:26 PM »
CELTIC
MAN CITY
REAL MADRID
DAFT TENNER RETURNS A COOL £940
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 265
Re: MATTY AND CAPS
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 08:06:14 PM »
I THOUGHT SO NO BOTTLE
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 40 161
Re: MATTY AND CAPS
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 08:06:29 PM »
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 265
Re: MATTY AND CAPS
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 08:12:15 PM »
BARNSLEY
OXFORD
PETERBOROUGH
AND A SINGLE ON WEST HAM TONIGHT
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 08:14:33 PM by monkeyman
»
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 40 161
Re: MATTY AND CAPS
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 08:15:22 PM »
you know i'm a top punter Monkey lad, i'll have a look later on
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 265
Re: MATTY AND CAPS
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 08:16:25 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 08:15:22 PM
you know i'm a top punter Monkey lad, i'll have a look later on
OK
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 10 586
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: MATTY AND CAPS
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 08:17:23 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 08:15:22 PM
you know i'm a top punter Monkey lad, i'll have a look later on
That is just fuckin asking for a Clem edit.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 40 161
Re: MATTY AND CAPS
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 08:22:42 PM »
barely needs editing to be fair
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CapsDave
Offline
Posts: 3 949
Re: MATTY AND CAPS
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 08:30:32 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 08:06:14 PM
I THOUGHT SO NO BOTTLE
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 12 978
Re: MATTY AND CAPS
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 08:56:27 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 08:15:22 PM
you know i'm a top arse-shunter - spunky lads!! i'll have a few gobbles down Boro bus station bogs later on
PS: Doesn't scan quite how I'd like it. Shame.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 40 161
Re: MATTY AND CAPS
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 09:05:04 PM »
You tried to squeeze too much in
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
