LEON TROTSKY

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





HEY MONKYMAN. « on: Yesterday at 05:54:54 PM » EVERTON

MAN UTD

WOLVES



👍💷💷💷👍



100 SHEETS TREBLE WILL WIN YOU A BAG OF SAND 👍💷👍

monkeyman

Re: HEY MONKYMAN. « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:57:10 PM » I WILL HAVE A DABBLE

CapsDave

Re: HEY MONKYMAN. « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:20:26 PM » Good odds Lids, who is that with?



Logged



El Capitan

Re: HEY MONKYMAN. « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:49:27 PM »





2.86/1 on Ladbrokes and 10/1 on befair got me there lids....

CapsDave

Logged



CapsDave

Re: HEY MONKYMAN. « Reply #12 on: Today at 05:19:36 PM » Cashed out? Or are you waiting to see if it comes in before you cash out



CapsDave

Re: HEY MONKYMAN. « Reply #13 on: Today at 05:35:25 PM » Lids?



LEON TROTSKY

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Re: HEY MONKYMAN. « Reply #14 on: Today at 05:48:36 PM » TOLD YOU THE FOXES WOULD FUCK YA BET UP YOU DAFT CUNT 😂😂😂



COURSE I CASHED OUT... QUIDS UP... WOLVES WONT SCORE 👎

CapsDave

Re: HEY MONKYMAN. « Reply #15 on: Today at 05:51:35 PM »


