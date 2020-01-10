Welcome,
January 10, 2020, 05:14:03 PM
Bola back to Blackpool
Author
Topic: Bola back to Blackpool (Read 28 times)
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 237
Bola back to Blackpool
«
on:
Today
at 05:04:10 PM »
On loan, the other duffer Brown gone to Oxford. WTF was going on in the summer
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 10 580
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Bola back to Blackpool
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:09:19 PM »
I think Woody reads this board and took heed of my warning.
Fill a team with Div 1 players. Play in Div 1.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 10 580
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Bola back to Blackpool
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:09:55 PM »
Oh, and I forgot to add.....
ye cunt.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 253
Re: Bola back to Blackpool
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 05:11:50 PM »
HOPEFULLY STAYS THERE FUCKING FRAUD OF A PLAYER UTTER SHITE
Logged
