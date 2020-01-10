Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 10, 2020, 05:13:58 PM
News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Topic: Bola back to Blackpool
Robbso
Today at 05:04:10 PM
On loan, the other duffer Brown gone to Oxford. WTF was going on in the summer :alf:
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


Reply #1 on: Today at 05:09:19 PM
I think Woody reads this board and took heed of my warning.

Fill a team with Div 1 players. Play in Div 1.





 :pope2:






 
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


Reply #2 on: Today at 05:09:55 PM
Oh, and I forgot to add.....





















ye cunt.






 
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
monkeyman
Reply #3 on: Today at 05:11:50 PM
HOPEFULLY STAYS THERE FUCKING FRAUD OF A PLAYER UTTER SHITE
