January 11, 2020
Topic: Bevingtongate
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 008



Yesterday at 03:35:06 PM
What has gone on? Anyone really ITK not just ITK.

I've just read a thread on Boreme to this end - yesterday there was some quotes in the Gazette and other local rags from Woodgate slagging of Adrian Bevington after his departure. Someone had put the actual quote in the thread but I did not see it

The quotes were then deleted from the Gazette and the other rags, obviously the sycophant Westy deleted the quote from the thread.

Just goes to show how much control MFC has over the local rags. I suspect daft arse Woodgage said something which was in breach of Bevington's non-disclosure that both parties signed as part of his "resignation"
Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:41:01 PM by Wee_Willie
RobShrugNichols
Posts: 455


Yesterday at 03:38:03 PM
I did say this a few weeks ago
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 008



Yesterday at 03:45:36 PM
You haven't said anything apart from him being naughty ..
RobShrugNichols
Posts: 455


Yesterday at 03:51:39 PM
And naughty he has been, it will come out, I don't want to be liable for damages  oleary
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 588


Shit Stirring Cunt.


Yesterday at 04:27:02 PM
PM me ye cunt. i need to know.




 :meltdown:





 
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 23 942


The ace face.


Yesterday at 04:36:22 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 04:27:02 PM
PM me ye cunt. i need to know.




 :meltdown:





 
you hope it's about bucking the secretaries don't ya, you'll be right pissed off if it's fiddling. :basil:
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 588


Shit Stirring Cunt.


Yesterday at 04:47:10 PM
 
RobShrugNichols
Posts: 455


Yesterday at 04:51:54 PM
Been bucking the tea lady  mick
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 588


Shit Stirring Cunt.


Yesterday at 05:07:24 PM
I'd  buck her.



 :like:
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 23 942


The ace face.


Yesterday at 05:16:03 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 05:07:24 PM
I'd  buck her.



 :like:
whatever she looks like. charles
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 588


Shit Stirring Cunt.


Yesterday at 06:16:51 PM
I don't give a fuck.

A clout is a clout.




 
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 008



Yesterday at 06:34:40 PM
Hope he wasnt closely scouting that Israeli semi pro in Cyprus in the summer ...
Bud Wiser
Posts: 9 483

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


Yesterday at 06:36:34 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 06:34:40 PM
Hope he wasnt closely scouting that Israeli semi pro in Cyprus in the summer ...

Why not? It would be quite a novelty for us to sign someone who can actually score!
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 12 980



Yesterday at 06:56:48 PM
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Yesterday at 04:51:54 PM
Been bucking the tea lady  mick

HE'D BUCK THE TEA URN GIVEN HALF A CHANCE.

 klins

#HOTSPIGOTS
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 163


Yesterday at 11:20:56 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 06:16:51 PM
I don't give a fuck.

A clout is a clout.




 


Dianne Abbot?  klins
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 588


Shit Stirring Cunt.


Yesterday at 11:51:57 PM
 rava
Snoozy
Posts: 210


Today at 01:05:31 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:20:56 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 06:16:51 PM
I don't give a fuck.

A clout is a clout.




 


Dianne Abbot?  klins

Everyone, and I mean EVERYONE, has standards no matter how low
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 12 980



Today at 01:45:29 AM
Quote from: Snoozy on Today at 01:05:31 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 11:20:56 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 06:16:51 PM
I don't give a fuck.

A clout is a clout.




 


Dianne Abbot?  klins

Everyone, and I mean EVERYONE, has standards no matter how low

THUNDER WANTS TO STICK HIS TONGUE RIGHT IN HER FANNY.

 
