January 10, 2020, 07:07:04 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Bevingtongate
Author
Topic: Bevingtongate (Read 251 times)
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 008
Bevingtongate
Today
at 03:35:06 PM
What has gone on? Anyone really ITK not just ITK.
I've just read a thread on Boreme to this end - yesterday there was some quotes in the Gazette and other local rags from Woodgate slagging of Adrian Bevington after his departure. Someone had put the actual quote in the thread but I did not see it
The quotes were then deleted from the Gazette and the other rags, obviously the sycophant Westy deleted the quote from the thread.
Just goes to show how much control MFC has over the local rags. I suspect daft arse Woodgage said something which was in breach of Bevington's non-disclosure that both parties signed as part of his "resignation"
Today
at 03:41:01 PM by Wee_Willie
»
RobShrugNichols
Posts: 452
Re: Bevingtongate
Today
at 03:38:03 PM
I did say this a few weeks ago
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 008
Re: Bevingtongate
Today
at 03:45:36 PM
You haven't said anything apart from him being naughty ..
RobShrugNichols
Posts: 452
Re: Bevingtongate
Today
at 03:51:39 PM
And naughty he has been, it will come out, I don't want to be liable for damages
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 582
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Bevingtongate
Today
at 04:27:02 PM
PM me ye cunt. i need to know.
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 23 942
The ace face.
Re: Bevingtongate
Today
at 04:36:22 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 04:27:02 PM
PM me ye cunt. i need to know.
you hope it's about bucking the secretaries don't ya, you'll be right pissed off if it's fiddling.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 582
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Bevingtongate
Today
at 04:47:10 PM
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
RobShrugNichols
Posts: 452
Re: Bevingtongate
Today
at 04:51:54 PM
Been bucking the tea lady
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 582
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Bevingtongate
Today
at 05:07:24 PM
I'd buck her.
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 23 942
The ace face.
Re: Bevingtongate
Today
at 05:16:03 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 05:07:24 PM
I'd buck her.
whatever she looks like.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 582
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Bevingtongate
Today
at 06:16:51 PM
I don't give a fuck.
A clout is a clout.
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 8 008
Re: Bevingtongate
Today
at 06:34:40 PM
Hope he wasnt closely scouting that Israeli semi pro in Cyprus in the summer ...
Bud Wiser
Posts: 9 483
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: Bevingtongate
Today
at 06:36:34 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 06:34:40 PM
Hope he wasnt closely scouting that Israeli semi pro in Cyprus in the summer ...
Why not? It would be quite a novelty for us to sign someone who can actually score!
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 12 974
Re: Bevingtongate
Today
at 06:56:48 PM
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on
Today
at 04:51:54 PM
Been bucking the tea lady
HE'D BUCK THE TEA URN GIVEN HALF A CHANCE.
#HOTSPIGOTS
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
Loading...