Wee_Willie

Online



Posts: 8 008







Posts: 8 008

Bevingtongate « on: Today at 03:35:06 PM » What has gone on? Anyone really ITK not just ITK.



I've just read a thread on Boreme to this end - yesterday there was some quotes in the Gazette and other local rags from Woodgate slagging of Adrian Bevington after his departure. Someone had put the actual quote in the thread but I did not see it



The quotes were then deleted from the Gazette and the other rags, obviously the sycophant Westy deleted the quote from the thread.



Just goes to show how much control MFC has over the local rags. I suspect daft arse Woodgage said something which was in breach of Bevington's non-disclosure that both parties signed as part of his "resignation"