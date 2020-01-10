Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 10, 2020, 05:13:53 PM
Topic: Bevingtongate
Today at 03:35:06 PM
What has gone on? Anyone really ITK not just ITK.

I've just read a thread on Boreme to this end - yesterday there was some quotes in the Gazette and other local rags from Woodgate slagging of Adrian Bevington after his departure. Someone had put the actual quote in the thread but I did not see it

The quotes were then deleted from the Gazette and the other rags, obviously the sycophant Westy deleted the quote from the thread.

Just goes to show how much control MFC has over the local rags. I suspect daft arse Woodgage said something which was in breach of Bevington's non-disclosure that both parties signed as part of his "resignation"
Reply #1 on: Today at 03:38:03 PM
I did say this a few weeks ago
Reply #2 on: Today at 03:45:36 PM
You haven't said anything apart from him being naughty ..
Reply #3 on: Today at 03:51:39 PM
And naughty he has been, it will come out, I don't want to be liable for damages  oleary
Reply #4 on: Today at 04:27:02 PM
PM me ye cunt. i need to know.




 :meltdown:





 
Reply #5 on: Today at 04:36:22 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 04:27:02 PM
PM me ye cunt. i need to know.




 :meltdown:





 
you hope it's about bucking the secretaries don't ya, you'll be right pissed off if it's fiddling. :basil:
Reply #6 on: Today at 04:47:10 PM
 
Reply #7 on: Today at 04:51:54 PM
Been bucking the tea lady  mick
Reply #8 on: Today at 05:07:24 PM
I'd  buck her.



 :like:
