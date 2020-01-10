Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 10, 2020, 03:16:44 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Buying Season Tickets  (Read 60 times)
dixieland
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 237


View Profile
« on: Today at 01:43:03 PM »
For self & grandson. At least this board can not accuse me any more of being a plastic.  I can now become a Boro season ticket holder plastic.
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 230


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:46:00 PM »
Do they do half and half Boro/ pool scarves  monkey
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 71 478

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:50:41 PM »
Quote from: dixieland on Today at 01:43:03 PM
For self & grandson. At least this board can not accuse me any more of being a plastic.  I can now become a Boro season ticket holder plastic.

HAS HE BEEN NAUGHTY LIKE  😂😂😂
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 