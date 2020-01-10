Welcome,
January 10, 2020, 01:10:31 PM
HEY LIDS
Topic: HEY LIDS
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 252
HEY LIDS
«
on:
Today
at 12:20:46 PM »
ARE YER BACK TOMORRA
BACK TO PUNTING
PUT YER TREBLE UP
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 228
Re: HEY LIDS
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:22:00 PM »
Has he been away, hes spent more time posting than matty
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 71 476
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: HEY LIDS
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:27:18 PM »
BACK SUNDAY MATE.... WAS GONNA STOP ANOTHER FORTNIGHT BUT OUR LASSES MAM IS NOT WELL..... LOOKING AT GOING TO OZ IN MARCH.... 👍
I WILL PUT A TREBLE UP LATER FOR YOU GASH 👍💷💷💷👍
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 252
Re: HEY LIDS
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:40:50 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 12:27:18 PM
BACK SUNDAY MATE.... WAS GONNA STOP ANOTHER FORTNIGHT BUT OUR LASSES MAM IS NOT WELL..... LOOKING AT GOING TO OZ IN MARCH.... 👍
I WILL PUT A TREBLE UP LATER FOR YOU GASH 👍💷💷💷👍
CHEERS MATE I FANCY WEST HAM TONIGHT GOOD PRICE
