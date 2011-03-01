Bobupanddown

Posts: 1 158 Why dont we hang scum like this? « on: Today at 10:28:12 AM » https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-cambridgeshire-51049853



£40k a year to house him in regular prison, £70k a year if we have to put him in special protection. He's 25 and will likely spend the rest of his life in prison.



Cost of a noose £2.50.







£40k a year to house him in regular prison, £70k a year if we have to put him in special protection. He's 25 and will likely spend the rest of his life in prison.Cost of a noose £2.50.

RedSteel

There are many special cases who we should terminate, a total waste of tax payers money. I would gladly like rid of the likes of Huntley and that gadge who raped all them guys for starters.

Wee_Willie

Posts: 8 008 Re: Why dont we hang scum like this? « Reply #8 on: Today at 10:48:03 AM » Theres more chance well adopt capital punishment of some form for such acts under BJ than any other party.



Corbyn would be standing shoulder to shoulder with this cunt, windmilling with him like an 80s hooligan.



BJ might have faults but at least he goes with the consensus of the electorate

Robbso

Where are you staying?? Old town in PDC has a small cluster of pubs showing football all day, you can have a bet. Loads of x pats and holiday makers go there, Cheap booze, snacks and a cracking atmosphere.

Ural Quntz



Get a room you two



Get a room you two