Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 10, 2020, 03:16:33 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Why dont we hang scum like this?  (Read 260 times)
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 156


View Profile
« on: Today at 10:28:12 AM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-cambridgeshire-51049853

£40k a year to house him in regular prison, £70k a year if we have to put him in special protection. He's 25 and will likely spend the rest of his life in prison.

Cost of a noose £2.50.



Logged
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 034

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:36:25 AM »
There are many special cases who we should terminate, a total waste of tax payers money. I would gladly like rid of the likes of Huntley and that gadge who raped all them guys for starters.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 034



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:37:32 AM »
Followed by the royal family and most of the Tory front bench  :mido:
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 156


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:41:27 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:37:32 AM
Followed by the royal family and most of the Tory front bench  :mido:

Yeah because politicians and the Royal family are the same as hardline Islamic terrorists, child murderers and serial gay rapists.

Are you competing for daftest cunt on this board? Because you're going close with your posts these past few days.
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 034

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:42:16 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:37:32 AM
Followed by the royal family and most of the Tory front bench  :mido:

I wondered who's turn it was to kick the hornets nest today  monkey
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 034

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:44:48 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:41:27 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:37:32 AM
Followed by the royal family and most of the Tory front bench  :mido:

Yeah because politicians and the Royal family are the same as hardline Islamic terrorists, child murderers and serial gay rapists.

Are you competing for daftest cunt on this board? Because you're going close with your posts these past few days.


 charles  :southcup:
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 230


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:45:41 AM »
Lanzarote must be shite this year monkey
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 230


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:46:52 AM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 10:42:16 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:37:32 AM
Followed by the royal family and most of the Tory front bench  :mido:

I wondered who's turn it was to kick the hornets nest today  monkey
We should have a daily sweepstake, which mentalist will snap first charles
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 002



View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:48:03 AM »
Theres more chance well adopt capital punishment of some form for such acts under BJ than any other party.

Corbyn would be standing shoulder to shoulder with this cunt, windmilling with him like an 80s hooligan.

BJ might have faults but at least he goes with the consensus of the electorate
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 034

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:51:21 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 10:45:41 AM
Lanzarote must be shite this year monkey

Still in my scratcher, watching a bit news. Currently overcast, so no rush to get up and out just yet.

Are you still out Sunday?
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 230


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:55:07 AM »
Yes, it was touch and go but sister in laws funeral delayed because of the autopsy etc, not a lot of point sitting around moping.
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 034

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:01:41 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 10:55:07 AM
Yes, it was touch and go but sister in laws funeral delayed because of the autopsy etc, not a lot of point sitting around moping.

Agreed mate, get out and get a bit sun, will do you both the world of good. Weather next week is forcast very good  :like:
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 230


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:16:20 AM »
Yes had a look, cheers red, now go and get pissed for the remainder of your stay :beer: :homer:
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 034

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:31:20 AM »
Super Saturday tomorrow, full day on the piss watching the footy  :homer:
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 230


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:45:14 AM »
Where are you staying?? Old town in PDC has a small cluster of pubs showing football all day, you can have a bet. Loads of x pats and holiday makers go there, Cheap booze, snacks and a cracking atmosphere.
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 034

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 11:49:50 AM »
In Costa Teguise. With family so won't be heading out of town. Found a nice Irish bar, which has all the games on.  :like:
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 230


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 12:01:05 PM »
 :like:

Woof woof monkey
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 205

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:14:24 PM »
Get a room you two

 
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 230


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 12:21:09 PM »
We cant hes flying home sunday monkey
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 034

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 01:05:06 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 12:21:09 PM
We cant hes flying home sunday monkey

Week on Sunday, don't be cutting my jollies short  :steptoe:
Logged
lifelongfaninexile
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 296


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 01:18:08 PM »
In Costa Teguise. With family so won't be heading out of town. Found a nice Irish bar, which has all the games on.

Are you at The Irish Eye ?
Logged
RobShrugNichols
*****
Online Online

Posts: 448


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 01:28:55 PM »
Bob end and his sexy bitch, you need your fucking throat cut you fucking Waller  :ponce:
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 034

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 01:36:12 PM »
Quote from: lifelongfaninexile on Today at 01:18:08 PM
In Costa Teguise. With family so won't be heading out of town. Found a nice Irish bar, which has all the games on.

Are you at The Irish Eye ?

No, be at the shamrock tomorrow for the game. Hopefully they will put it on.
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 230


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 01:43:32 PM »
We had a cracking meal at the casa Blanca ( spelling) restaurant last year. Reasonable prices as well.
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 034

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Today at 01:49:02 PM »
Think we are going there tonight  mick
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 