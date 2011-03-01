Welcome,
January 10, 2020, 03:16:33 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Why dont we hang scum like this?
Author
Topic: Why dont we hang scum like this? (Read 260 times)
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 1 156
Why dont we hang scum like this?
«
on:
Today
at 10:28:12 AM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-cambridgeshire-51049853
£40k a year to house him in regular prison, £70k a year if we have to put him in special protection. He's 25 and will likely spend the rest of his life in prison.
Cost of a noose £2.50.
Logged
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 034
UTB
Re: Why dont we hang scum like this?
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:36:25 AM »
There are many special cases who we should terminate, a total waste of tax payers money. I would gladly like rid of the likes of Huntley and that gadge who raped all them guys for starters.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 14 034
Re: Why dont we hang scum like this?
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:37:32 AM »
Followed by the royal family and most of the Tory front bench
Logged
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 1 156
Re: Why dont we hang scum like this?
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:41:27 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 10:37:32 AM
Followed by the royal family and most of the Tory front bench
Yeah because politicians and the Royal family are the same as hardline Islamic terrorists, child murderers and serial gay rapists.
Are you competing for daftest cunt on this board? Because you're going close with your posts these past few days.
Logged
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 034
UTB
Re: Why dont we hang scum like this?
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:42:16 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 10:37:32 AM
Followed by the royal family and most of the Tory front bench
I wondered who's turn it was to kick the hornets nest today
Logged
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 034
UTB
Re: Why dont we hang scum like this?
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 10:44:48 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 10:41:27 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 10:37:32 AM
Followed by the royal family and most of the Tory front bench
Yeah because politicians and the Royal family are the same as hardline Islamic terrorists, child murderers and serial gay rapists.
Are you competing for daftest cunt on this board?
Because you're going close with your posts these past few days.
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 230
Re: Why dont we hang scum like this?
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 10:45:41 AM »
Lanzarote must be shite this year
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 230
Re: Why dont we hang scum like this?
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 10:46:52 AM »
Quote from: RedSteel on
Today
at 10:42:16 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 10:37:32 AM
Followed by the royal family and most of the Tory front bench
I wondered who's turn it was to kick the hornets nest today
We should have a daily sweepstake, which mentalist will snap first
Logged
Wee_Willie
Online
Posts: 8 002
Re: Why dont we hang scum like this?
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 10:48:03 AM »
Theres more chance well adopt capital punishment of some form for such acts under BJ than any other party.
Corbyn would be standing shoulder to shoulder with this cunt, windmilling with him like an 80s hooligan.
BJ might have faults but at least he goes with the consensus of the electorate
Logged
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 034
UTB
Re: Why dont we hang scum like this?
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 10:51:21 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 10:45:41 AM
Lanzarote must be shite this year
Still in my scratcher, watching a bit news. Currently overcast, so no rush to get up and out just yet.
Are you still out Sunday?
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 230
Re: Why dont we hang scum like this?
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 10:55:07 AM »
Yes, it was touch and go but sister in laws funeral delayed because of the autopsy etc, not a lot of point sitting around moping.
Logged
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 034
UTB
Re: Why dont we hang scum like this?
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 11:01:41 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 10:55:07 AM
Yes, it was touch and go but sister in laws funeral delayed because of the autopsy etc, not a lot of point sitting around moping.
Agreed mate, get out and get a bit sun, will do you both the world of good. Weather next week is forcast very good
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 230
Re: Why dont we hang scum like this?
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 11:16:20 AM »
Yes had a look, cheers red, now go and get pissed for the remainder of your stay
Logged
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 034
UTB
Re: Why dont we hang scum like this?
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 11:31:20 AM »
Super Saturday tomorrow, full day on the piss watching the footy
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 230
Re: Why dont we hang scum like this?
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 11:45:14 AM »
Where are you staying?? Old town in PDC has a small cluster of pubs showing football all day, you can have a bet. Loads of x pats and holiday makers go there, Cheap booze, snacks and a cracking atmosphere.
Logged
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 034
UTB
Re: Why dont we hang scum like this?
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 11:49:50 AM »
In Costa Teguise. With family so won't be heading out of town. Found a nice Irish bar, which has all the games on.
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 230
Re: Why dont we hang scum like this?
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 12:01:05 PM »
Woof woof
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 6 205
Pack o cunts
Re: Why dont we hang scum like this?
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 12:14:24 PM »
Get a room you two
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 230
Re: Why dont we hang scum like this?
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 12:21:09 PM »
We cant hes flying home sunday
Logged
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 034
UTB
Re: Why dont we hang scum like this?
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 01:05:06 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 12:21:09 PM
We cant hes flying home sunday
Week on Sunday, don't be cutting my jollies short
Logged
lifelongfaninexile
Offline
Posts: 296
Re: Why dont we hang scum like this?
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 01:18:08 PM »
In Costa Teguise. With family so won't be heading out of town. Found a nice Irish bar, which has all the games on.
Are you at The Irish Eye ?
Logged
RobShrugNichols
Online
Posts: 448
Re: Why dont we hang scum like this?
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 01:28:55 PM »
Bob end and his sexy bitch, you need your fucking throat cut you fucking Waller
Logged
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 034
UTB
Re: Why dont we hang scum like this?
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 01:36:12 PM »
Quote from: lifelongfaninexile on
Today
at 01:18:08 PM
In Costa Teguise. With family so won't be heading out of town. Found a nice Irish bar, which has all the games on.
Are you at The Irish Eye ?
No, be at the shamrock tomorrow for the game. Hopefully they will put it on.
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 230
Re: Why dont we hang scum like this?
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
at 01:43:32 PM »
We had a cracking meal at the casa Blanca ( spelling) restaurant last year. Reasonable prices as well.
Logged
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 034
UTB
Re: Why dont we hang scum like this?
«
Reply #24 on:
Today
at 01:49:02 PM »
Think we are going there tonight
Logged
Loading...