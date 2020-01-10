Welcome,
January 10, 2020, 10:55:40 AM
DJED SPENCE
Author
Topic: DJED SPENCE (Read 51 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 474
DJED SPENCE
«
on:
Today
at 10:16:21 AM »
MOURINHO WANTS TO BUY HIM 👍
AND LOAN HIM BACK TO BORO 👍
RedSteel
Posts: 9 028
Re: DJED SPENCE
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:40:26 AM »
I would prefer boro to keep him on their books, and develop him. IF we get to the prem, its players like this we will need who are established already within the club.
brocky82
Posts: 716
Re: DJED SPENCE
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:42:56 AM »
THEY CAM HAVE HKM FOR 20 MILLION AND NO LOAN BACK AND NO LOAN BACK TO ANYNOTHER CHAMP TEAM TAKE IT OR LEAVE IT YOU SPIC CUNT
Robbso
Posts: 14 220
Re: DJED SPENCE
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:47:42 AM »
Hes only played half a dozen games
RedSteel
Posts: 9 028
Re: DJED SPENCE
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:52:31 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 10:47:42 AM
Hes only played half a dozen games
I know, a non story really.
