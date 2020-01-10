Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 10, 2020, 10:55:40 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: DJED SPENCE  (Read 51 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 71 474

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« on: Today at 10:16:21 AM »
MOURINHO WANTS TO BUY HIM  👍

AND LOAN HIM BACK TO BORO  👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 028

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:40:26 AM »
I would prefer boro to keep him on their books, and develop him. IF we get to the prem, its players like this we will need who are established already within the club.
Logged
brocky82
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 716


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:42:56 AM »
THEY CAM HAVE HKM FOR 20 MILLION AND NO LOAN BACK AND NO LOAN BACK TO ANYNOTHER CHAMP TEAM TAKE IT OR LEAVE IT YOU SPIC CUNT
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 220


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:47:42 AM »
Hes only played half a dozen games :basil:
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 028

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:52:31 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 10:47:42 AM
Hes only played half a dozen games :basil:

I know, a non story really.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 