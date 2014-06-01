Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 11, 2020, 12:19:40 AM
News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Author Topic: OLD MAN. RIDS ?  (Read 506 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 484

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Yesterday at 09:44:25 AM »
HOPE HE IS OK  👍

WAS A GOOD POSTER  👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 163


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:33:52 AM »
Still smarting after Labour's worse election result since 1935.

 :alf: :alf: :alf:
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 484

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:38:51 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:33:52 AM
Still smarting after Labour's worse election result since 1935.

 :alf: :alf: :alf:

YES THAT WILL HAVE CERTAINLY KNOCKED SOME OF THE WIND OUT OF HIS SAILS  👍

I JUST HOPE HE IS OK..... YOU HAVE TO KEEP AN EYE OUT FOR THE ELDERLY  👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Robbso
Posts: 14 244


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:48:30 AM »
Probably fed up of being trolled.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 206

Pack o cunts


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:14:06 AM »
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 3 929



« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 12:05:28 PM »
This board has an ageing demographic largely populated by curmudgeonly old men prone to anger explosions. Its a reality that we are going to start losing posters. RIP Rids

We should get a COB dead pool going
Robbso
Posts: 14 244


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 12:10:22 PM »
Can I join monkey Ill be favourite.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 484

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 12:13:01 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 12:10:22 PM
Can I join monkey Ill be favourite.

IVE HAD 3 MONKEYS ON YOU  🐵🐒🐵
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Robbso
Posts: 14 244


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 12:26:29 PM »
Is that all you tight twat, double it. Ill live forever monkey
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 588


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 04:48:14 PM »
Not if I bump into yer in the Woody ye cunt.



 mcl
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Robbso
Posts: 14 244


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 04:51:05 PM »
True, if you bought me a beer I would have a heart attack, ya tight cunt :basil:
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 10 870


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 04:57:26 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 10:48:30 AM
Probably fed up of being trolled.

Liddle is by far the worst trolled on here, yet you don't see him flouncing.


Rids hasn't been the same since his board chub Capio was removed.
Glory Glory Man United
Robbso
Posts: 14 244


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 05:07:48 PM »
Matty gets trolled the most. Lids brings it on himself, he thrives on it. His spats with Rids are funny, its the other knobs jumping on the bandwagon I refer to. Liddle  has spent the last 10 years, at least offering meets with strangers because hes always arguing monkey
CapsDave
Posts: 3 952


« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 05:10:50 PM »
So which is it? Is Liddle the worst trolled or the worst troll? 
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 588


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 05:11:00 PM »
 








 mcl
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 23 942


The ace face.


« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 05:11:52 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 04:57:26 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 10:48:30 AM
Probably fed up of being trolled.

Liddle is by far the worst trolled on here, yet you don't see him flouncing.


Rids hasn't been the same since his board chub Capio was removed.
he might be lost  in redcar looking for grangetown. :chrisk:
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 10 870


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 05:14:17 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 05:10:50 PM
So which is it? Is Liddle the worst trolled or the worst troll? 


speaking of trolls
Glory Glory Man United
CapsDave
Posts: 3 952


« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 05:16:11 PM »
Speaking of morbidly obese karaoke singers.
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 10 870


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 05:18:51 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 05:16:11 PM
Speaking of morbidly obese karaoke singers.


coming from a spineless coward, i'll take that as a compliment
Glory Glory Man United
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 484

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 05:21:19 PM »


AND THERE IS THE POINT PROVED 👍

YOU OFFER FUCK ALL TO THIS BOARD CAPS DAVE 👎
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 10 870


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 05:22:42 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 05:21:19 PM


AND THERE IS THE POINT PROVED 👍

YOU OFFER FUCK ALL TO THIS BOARD CAPS DAVE 👎


He never has done. He's a cock, an insignificant cock
Glory Glory Man United
CapsDave
Posts: 3 952


« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 05:23:57 PM »
71479 posts, and every single one of them utter bullshit, thick red faced bald goon.
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 10 870


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 05:25:42 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 05:07:48 PM
Matty gets trolled the most. Lids brings it on himself, he thrives on it. His spats with Rids are funny, its the other knobs jumping on the bandwagon I refer to. Liddle  has spent the last 10 years, at least offering meets with strangers because hes always arguing monkey


Aye so what's the excuse for those "new" users who get straight in to spats with Liddle? I take it that's his doing too.

Glory Glory Man United
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 23 942


The ace face.


« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 05:27:54 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 05:07:48 PM
Matty gets trolled the most. Lids brings it on himself, he thrives on it. His spats with Rids are funny, its the other knobs jumping on the bandwagon I refer to. Liddle  has spent the last 10 years, at least offering meets with strangers because hes always arguing monkey
matty can be a snide cunt when he wants, what you see is what you get with arry', there are one or two posters on here I ignore because they  post the same shit day after day, others should ignore the ones they don't like.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
Posts: 14 244


« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 06:03:42 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 05:25:42 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 05:07:48 PM
Matty gets trolled the most. Lids brings it on himself, he thrives on it. His spats with Rids are funny, its the other knobs jumping on the bandwagon I refer to. Liddle  has spent the last 10 years, at least offering meets with strangers because hes always arguing monkey


Aye so what's the excuse for those "new" users who get straight in to spats with Liddle? I take it that's his doing too.



Where am I making excuses Rick, liddle thrives on it. I personally dont give a fuck if you want the truth. The new users are the old users he wa fighting with in the first place. Shame they all take it so seriously.
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 10 870


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 06:12:28 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 06:03:42 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 05:25:42 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 05:07:48 PM
Matty gets trolled the most. Lids brings it on himself, he thrives on it. His spats with Rids are funny, its the other knobs jumping on the bandwagon I refer to. Liddle  has spent the last 10 years, at least offering meets with strangers because hes always arguing monkey


Aye so what's the excuse for those "new" users who get straight in to spats with Liddle? I take it that's his doing too.



Where am I making excuses Rick, liddle thrives on it. I personally dont give a fuck if you want the truth. The new users are the old users he wa fighting with in the first place. Shame they all take it so seriously.

So if the new users who have a problem with him are old users that had a problem with him, surely they are the ones with the problem.

Liddle is what he is, a cracking lad away from the board, and someone who knows exactly how to wind up daft cunts on here.
Maybe the "trolls" should see his posts for what they are, rather that what they hate them to be.
Glory Glory Man United
Robbso
Posts: 14 244


« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 06:37:27 PM »
Fucking hell I'm not having a pop at liddle, Him and rids gave as good as they got.
How is this now about Liddle, I must have missed something   the question was about ridsdale
CapsDave
Posts: 3 952


« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 07:22:37 PM »
Rik is Liddles bodyguard, hes just sticking his mass in the way.
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 10 870


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 07:45:44 PM »
Liddle can handle himself,  don't you worry your yellow back about that.
Glory Glory Man United
CapsDave
Posts: 3 952


« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 07:57:29 PM »
Stop trying to defend him all the time then tubs.
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 10 870


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 10:40:22 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 07:57:29 PM
Stop trying to defend him all the time then tubs.

I defend nobody. He's big enough and ugly enough to look after himself.

You sound awfully like smalltown with the tubs jibe.

Glory Glory Man United
CapsDave
Posts: 3 952


« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 10:59:40 PM »
 mick
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 3 701


« Reply #32 on: Today at 12:10:43 AM »
A throughly decent human being and missed on here.

Hope youre okay buddy
Tory Cunt
El Capitan
Posts: 40 163


« Reply #33 on: Today at 12:14:43 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 12:10:43 AM
A throughly decent human being and missed on here.

Hope youre okay buddy


Correct Ben
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 3 701


« Reply #34 on: Today at 12:17:41 AM »
I often am.


Being a polymath with a photograph memory has some merits.
Tory Cunt
