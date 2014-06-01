|
Jimmy Cooper
Probably fed up of being trolled.
Liddle is by far the worst trolled on here, yet you don't see him flouncing.
Rids hasn't been the same since his board chub Capio was removed.
he might be lost in redcar looking for grangetown.
RIK MAYALL
Matty gets trolled the most. Lids brings it on himself, he thrives on it. His spats with Rids are funny, its the other knobs jumping on the bandwagon I refer to. Liddle has spent the last 10 years, at least offering meets with strangers because hes always arguing
Aye so what's the excuse for those "new" users who get straight in to spats with Liddle? I take it that's his doing too.
Where am I making excuses Rick, liddle thrives on it. I personally dont give a fuck if you want the truth. The new users are the old users he wa fighting with in the first place. Shame they all take it so seriously.
So if the new users who have a problem with him are old users that had a problem with him, surely they are the ones with the problem.
Liddle is what he is, a cracking lad away from the board, and someone who knows exactly how to wind up daft cunts on here.
Maybe the "trolls" should see his posts for what they are, rather that what they hate them to be.
