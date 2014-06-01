Welcome,
January 10, 2020, 05:13:48 PM
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
OLD MAN. RIDS ?
Author
Topic: OLD MAN. RIDS ? (Read 242 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 71 478
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
OLD MAN. RIDS ?
«
on:
Today
at 09:44:25 AM
HOPE HE IS OK 👍
WAS A GOOD POSTER 👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 157
Re: OLD MAN. RIDS ?
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:33:52 AM
Still smarting after Labour's worse election result since 1935.
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 71 478
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: OLD MAN. RIDS ?
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:38:51 AM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 10:33:52 AM
Still smarting after Labour's worse election result since 1935.
YES THAT WILL HAVE CERTAINLY KNOCKED SOME OF THE WIND OUT OF HIS SAILS 👍
I JUST HOPE HE IS OK..... YOU HAVE TO KEEP AN EYE OUT FOR THE ELDERLY 👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 237
Re: OLD MAN. RIDS ?
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:48:30 AM
Probably fed up of being trolled.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 6 205
Pack o cunts
Re: OLD MAN. RIDS ?
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 11:14:06 AM
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 3 928
Re: OLD MAN. RIDS ?
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:05:28 PM
This board has an ageing demographic largely populated by curmudgeonly old men prone to anger explosions. Its a reality that we are going to start losing posters. RIP Rids
We should get a COB dead pool going
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 237
Re: OLD MAN. RIDS ?
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 12:10:22 PM
Can I join
Ill be favourite.
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 71 478
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: OLD MAN. RIDS ?
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 12:13:01 PM
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 12:10:22 PM
Can I join
Ill be favourite.
IVE HAD 3 MONKEYS ON YOU 🐵🐒🐵
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 237
Re: OLD MAN. RIDS ?
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 12:26:29 PM
Is that all you tight twat, double it. Ill live forever
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 10 580
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: OLD MAN. RIDS ?
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 04:48:14 PM
Not if I bump into yer in the Woody ye cunt.
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 237
Re: OLD MAN. RIDS ?
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 04:51:05 PM
True, if you bought me a beer I would have a heart attack, ya tight cunt
RIK MAYALL
Online
Posts: 10 861
Once in every lifetime
Re: OLD MAN. RIDS ?
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 04:57:26 PM
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 10:48:30 AM
Probably fed up of being trolled.
Liddle is by far the worst trolled on here, yet you don't see him flouncing.
Rids hasn't been the same since his board chub Capio was removed.
Glory Glory Man United
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 237
Re: OLD MAN. RIDS ?
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 05:07:48 PM
Matty gets trolled the most. Lids brings it on himself, he thrives on it. His spats with Rids are funny, its the other knobs jumping on the bandwagon I refer to. Liddle has spent the last 10 years, at least offering meets with strangers because hes always arguing
CapsDave
Online
Posts: 3 941
Re: OLD MAN. RIDS ?
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 05:10:50 PM
So which is it? Is Liddle the worst trolled or the worst troll?
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 10 580
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: OLD MAN. RIDS ?
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 05:11:00 PM
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 23 938
The ace face.
Re: OLD MAN. RIDS ?
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 05:11:52 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 04:57:26 PM
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 10:48:30 AM
Probably fed up of being trolled.
Liddle is by far the worst trolled on here, yet you don't see him flouncing.
Rids hasn't been the same since his board chub Capio was removed.
he might be lost in redcar looking for grangetown.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
