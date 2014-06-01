Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 10, 2020, 05:13:42 PM
News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Author Topic: OLD MAN. RIDS ?  (Read 240 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 478

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Today at 09:44:25 AM »
HOPE HE IS OK  👍

WAS A GOOD POSTER  👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 157


« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:33:52 AM »
Still smarting after Labour's worse election result since 1935.

 :alf: :alf: :alf:
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 478

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:38:51 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:33:52 AM
Still smarting after Labour's worse election result since 1935.

 :alf: :alf: :alf:

YES THAT WILL HAVE CERTAINLY KNOCKED SOME OF THE WIND OUT OF HIS SAILS  👍

I JUST HOPE HE IS OK..... YOU HAVE TO KEEP AN EYE OUT FOR THE ELDERLY  👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Robbso
Posts: 14 237


« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:48:30 AM »
Probably fed up of being trolled.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 205

Pack o cunts


« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:14:06 AM »
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 3 928



« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:05:28 PM »
This board has an ageing demographic largely populated by curmudgeonly old men prone to anger explosions. Its a reality that we are going to start losing posters. RIP Rids

We should get a COB dead pool going
Robbso
Posts: 14 237


« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:10:22 PM »
Can I join monkey Ill be favourite.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 478

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:13:01 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 12:10:22 PM
Can I join monkey Ill be favourite.

IVE HAD 3 MONKEYS ON YOU  🐵🐒🐵
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Robbso
Posts: 14 237


« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:26:29 PM »
Is that all you tight twat, double it. Ill live forever monkey
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 580


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:48:14 PM »
Not if I bump into yer in the Woody ye cunt.



 mcl
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Robbso
Posts: 14 237


« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:51:05 PM »
True, if you bought me a beer I would have a heart attack, ya tight cunt :basil:
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 10 861


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #11 on: Today at 04:57:26 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 10:48:30 AM
Probably fed up of being trolled.

Liddle is by far the worst trolled on here, yet you don't see him flouncing.


Rids hasn't been the same since his board chub Capio was removed.
Glory Glory Man United
Robbso
Posts: 14 237


« Reply #12 on: Today at 05:07:48 PM »
Matty gets trolled the most. Lids brings it on himself, he thrives on it. His spats with Rids are funny, its the other knobs jumping on the bandwagon I refer to. Liddle  has spent the last 10 years, at least offering meets with strangers because hes always arguing monkey
CapsDave
Posts: 3 941


« Reply #13 on: Today at 05:10:50 PM »
So which is it? Is Liddle the worst trolled or the worst troll? 
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 580


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #14 on: Today at 05:11:00 PM »
 








 mcl
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 23 938


The ace face.


« Reply #15 on: Today at 05:11:52 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 04:57:26 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 10:48:30 AM
Probably fed up of being trolled.

Liddle is by far the worst trolled on here, yet you don't see him flouncing.


Rids hasn't been the same since his board chub Capio was removed.
he might be lost  in redcar looking for grangetown. :chrisk:
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
