Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 10, 2020, 01:10:20 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
OLD MAN. RIDS ?
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: OLD MAN. RIDS ? (Read 142 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 71 476
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
OLD MAN. RIDS ?
«
on:
Today
at 09:44:25 AM »
HOPE HE IS OK 👍
WAS A GOOD POSTER 👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 156
Re: OLD MAN. RIDS ?
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:33:52 AM »
Still smarting after Labour's worse election result since 1935.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 71 476
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: OLD MAN. RIDS ?
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:38:51 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 10:33:52 AM
Still smarting after Labour's worse election result since 1935.
YES THAT WILL HAVE CERTAINLY KNOCKED SOME OF THE WIND OUT OF HIS SAILS 👍
I JUST HOPE HE IS OK..... YOU HAVE TO KEEP AN EYE OUT FOR THE ELDERLY 👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 228
Re: OLD MAN. RIDS ?
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:48:30 AM »
Probably fed up of being trolled.
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 6 205
Pack o cunts
Re: OLD MAN. RIDS ?
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 11:14:06 AM »
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 3 928
Re: OLD MAN. RIDS ?
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:05:28 PM »
This board has an ageing demographic largely populated by curmudgeonly old men prone to anger explosions. Its a reality that we are going to start losing posters. RIP Rids
We should get a COB dead pool going
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 228
Re: OLD MAN. RIDS ?
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 12:10:22 PM »
Can I join
Ill be favourite.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 71 476
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: OLD MAN. RIDS ?
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 12:13:01 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 12:10:22 PM
Can I join
Ill be favourite.
IVE HAD 3 MONKEYS ON YOU 🐵🐒🐵
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 228
Re: OLD MAN. RIDS ?
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 12:26:29 PM »
Is that all you tight twat, double it. Ill live forever
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...