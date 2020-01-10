Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 10, 2020, 01:10:20 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: OLD MAN. RIDS ?  (Read 142 times)
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 71 476

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« on: Today at 09:44:25 AM »
HOPE HE IS OK  👍

WAS A GOOD POSTER  👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 156


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:33:52 AM »
Still smarting after Labour's worse election result since 1935.

 :alf: :alf: :alf:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 71 476

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:38:51 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:33:52 AM
Still smarting after Labour's worse election result since 1935.

 :alf: :alf: :alf:

YES THAT WILL HAVE CERTAINLY KNOCKED SOME OF THE WIND OUT OF HIS SAILS  👍

I JUST HOPE HE IS OK..... YOU HAVE TO KEEP AN EYE OUT FOR THE ELDERLY  👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 228


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:48:30 AM »
Probably fed up of being trolled.
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 205

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:14:06 AM »
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 928



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:05:28 PM »
This board has an ageing demographic largely populated by curmudgeonly old men prone to anger explosions. Its a reality that we are going to start losing posters. RIP Rids

We should get a COB dead pool going
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 228


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:10:22 PM »
Can I join monkey Ill be favourite.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 71 476

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:13:01 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 12:10:22 PM
Can I join monkey Ill be favourite.

IVE HAD 3 MONKEYS ON YOU  🐵🐒🐵
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 228


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:26:29 PM »
Is that all you tight twat, double it. Ill live forever monkey
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 