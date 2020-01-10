calamity

Online



Posts: 8 021





Posts: 8 021

Re: Anglo American Mining to take control of Sirius Project « Reply #3 on: Today at 01:48:03 PM » This one will run. Lot of interesting stories coming out of this. Certain original shareholders are already getting out of the area pronto.



Turns out the Australian lady, who had a very large holding, apparently has this held against assets and not shares. Must have seen what was coming.



As usual the less scrupulous will get off scot free while the rest suffer.