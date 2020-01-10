Welcome,
January 10, 2020, 03:16:22 PM
Anglo American Mining to take control of Sirius Project
Author
Topic: Anglo American Mining to take control of Sirius Project
RedcarJJ
Anglo American Mining to take control of Sirius Project
«
on:
Today
at 12:36:58 AM »
Mining giant Anglo American is to buy out the Sirius Potash project in 2.5b bid and take control.
Chunts
Re: Anglo American Mining to take control of Sirius Project
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:20:52 AM »
Bought a load of my shares at 35p.
Robbso
Re: Anglo American Mining to take control of Sirius Project
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:04:18 PM »
I very nearly invested in this, glad I never. A lad at the steelworks years ago was touting the shares, he had an in law who was high up in the company if I remember correctly.
calamity
Re: Anglo American Mining to take control of Sirius Project
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:48:03 PM »
This one will run. Lot of interesting stories coming out of this. Certain original shareholders are already getting out of the area pronto.
Turns out the Australian lady, who had a very large holding, apparently has this held against assets and not shares. Must have seen what was coming.
As usual the less scrupulous will get off scot free while the rest suffer.
Tom_Trinder
Re: Anglo American Mining to take control of Sirius Project
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 02:28:06 PM »
Quote from: BoroPE on
Today
at 11:20:52 AM
Bought a load of my shares at 35p.
I bought a load at 3.5p
