January 10, 2020, 04:00:56 AM
Dear me
Topic: Dear me (Read 95 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 033
Dear me
Today
at 12:28:29 AM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-london-50839639?ns_campaign=bbc_match_of_the_day&ns_linkname=sport&ns_mchannel=social&ns_source=facebook
Does this work?
Odd bugger
Snoozy
Posts: 209
Re: Dear me
Today
at 12:54:03 AM »
We could do worse than to sign him when Ruddy and Britt fuck off to Villa
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 12 972
Re: Dear me
Today
at 12:56:12 AM »
Neil Shipperley's lawyer said that "everything came to a crescendo on the day in question"
I fucking bet it did.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
Snoozy
Posts: 209
Re: Dear me
Today
at 01:00:29 AM »
monkeyman
Posts: 8 249
Re: Dear me
Today
at 01:14:51 AM »
DID HE HAVE A BIGGER TOOL THAN THE LAD IN THE GAZETTE THAT POPPED OVER THE A4 PAPER
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 23 934
The ace face.
Re: Dear me
Today
at 02:26:29 AM »
Suprised a Mr J Thunder of Normanby hasn't been in the gazette for similar.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
