January 10, 2020, 08:30:14 AM
Knives Out
Author
Topic: Knives Out (Read 95 times)
Ural Quntz
Posts: 6 202
Knives Out
No - not a documentary about this board but a cracking whodunnit well worth seeing.
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
tunstall
Posts: 2 918
Re: Knives Out
Thought it went on just a bit too long
Enjoyed it though
Managed to stay awake for most of it
