January 11, 2020, 06:08:13 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Versus Derby County
Author
Topic: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Versus Derby County
Jake Andrews
Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Versus Derby County
«
on:
January 09, 2020, 07:58:07 PM
monkeyman
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Versus Derby County
«
Reply #1 on:
January 09, 2020, 07:59:51 PM
MANAGER OF THE MONTH CURSE BORO 1 DERBY 2
LEON TROTSKY
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Versus Derby County
«
Reply #2 on:
January 09, 2020, 08:06:21 PM
BORO 3 RAMS 1 👍🍻👍
AS MCFADDEN & WHITEHEAD SAID 👍
AIN'T NO STOPPING US NOW !!!
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Versus Derby County
«
Reply #3 on:
January 09, 2020, 08:22:21 PM
2-1 to Boro
mingebag
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Versus Derby County
«
Reply #4 on:
January 09, 2020, 08:26:12 PM
Daft 1 nowt
Robbso
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Versus Derby County
«
Reply #5 on:
January 09, 2020, 08:30:27 PM
Rooney has never been a footballer 6 nowt
monkeyman
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Versus Derby County
«
Reply #6 on:
January 09, 2020, 08:33:42 PM
Quote from: Robbso on January 09, 2020, 08:30:27 PM
Rooney has never been a footballer 6 nowt
HE WAS QUALITY AGAINST PALACE AT THE WEEKEND
Robbso
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Versus Derby County
«
Reply #7 on:
January 09, 2020, 08:41:26 PM
Kensington??
Tintin
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Versus Derby County
«
Reply #8 on:
January 09, 2020, 08:44:49 PM
Boro 1 v 1 Derby
Bud Wiser
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Versus Derby County
«
Reply #9 on:
January 09, 2020, 08:45:46 PM
1-1
monkeyman
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Versus Derby County
«
Reply #10 on:
January 09, 2020, 08:47:06 PM
Quote from: Robbso on January 09, 2020, 08:41:26 PM
Kensington??
CRYSTAL
calamity
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Versus Derby County
«
Reply #11 on:
January 09, 2020, 10:49:37 PM
2-2
Bobupanddown
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Versus Derby County
«
Reply #12 on:
January 09, 2020, 10:59:22 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on January 09, 2020, 07:59:51 PM
MANAGER OF THE MONTH CURSE BORO 1 DERBY 2
Boro 0-1 Derby.
Perhaps their mob will wait to be surround by police before giving it the big one on the walk to the ground again.....
Robbso
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Versus Derby County
«
Reply #13 on:
January 09, 2020, 11:04:31 PM
Outside the central?
Robbso
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Versus Derby County
«
Reply #14 on:
January 09, 2020, 11:18:40 PM
I remember Notts smog claiming to be in there that day and making all sorts of fantastical claims about what he did without realising me and others who were actually there called his bluff, proving he always had been the biggest gobshite on the board. I always did wonder if that was the reason he managed to access private photographs and then decided to post pics of my wife and me on here. Thankfully Steve sussed him and banned him
ccole
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Versus Derby County
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 12:01:52 AM »
Boro 2-0
Dicky2006
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Versus Derby County
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 10:23:08 AM »
Boro 0 v Derby 1
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Versus Derby County
«
Reply #17 on:
Yesterday
at 10:30:25 AM »
My head is saying the Manager Of The Month curse will strike but fuck it...
Middlesbrough 2 Derby 0
Bobupanddown
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Versus Derby County
«
Reply #18 on:
Yesterday
at 10:39:25 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on January 09, 2020, 11:04:31 PM
Outside the central?
I dunno which route they took to the ground but I was in Weatherspoons that day a good few hours before KO and they're were all in there drinking and having banter with the Boro fans. No animosity at all.
One of my Derby supporting mates told me on their forum they claimed they'd "taken the boro", which seemed bizarre but I suppose we do live in the snowflake generation.
Robbso
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Versus Derby County
«
Reply #19 on:
Yesterday
at 10:44:40 AM »
Ah, so youre a Middlesbrough local? Which wheterspoons btw? Lloyds, Wilsons or swatters. Pity notts wasnt here, he could have made bollocks up, he was good at that, he was an angry young man that one
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Versus Derby County
«
Reply #20 on:
Yesterday
at 04:13:32 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 10:44:40 AM
Ah, so youre a Middlesbrough local? Which wheterspoons btw? Lloyds, Wilsons or swatters. Pity notts wasnt here, he could have made bollocks up, he was good at that, he was an angry young man that one
wtf would they be doing in swatters, they weren't going to ayresome park, no wonder Johnny is going to mallet you.
Robbso
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Versus Derby County
«
Reply #21 on:
Yesterday
at 04:15:18 PM »
I was asking Bob daft lad, just striking up conversation so fuck off
Jimmy Cooper
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Versus Derby County
«
Reply #22 on:
Yesterday
at 04:19:42 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 04:15:18 PM
I was asking Bob daft lad, just striking up conversation so fuck off
yes and he said derby were in, so that rules out the swatters unless they were fucking lost.
the north sea tigers going tomorrow, doesn't know I've given him and under 18 ticket.wait until the steward collars him.
Robbso
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Versus Derby County
«
Reply #23 on:
Yesterday
at 04:31:02 PM »
He doesnt look a day over 52
52
Gramsci
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Versus Derby County
«
Reply #24 on:
Yesterday
at 05:41:13 PM »
1-0 Boro
Bobupanddown
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Versus Derby County
«
Reply #25 on:
Yesterday
at 06:11:52 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 10:44:40 AM
Ah, so youre a Middlesbrough local? Which wheterspoons btw? Lloyds, Wilsons or swatters. Pity notts wasnt here, he could have made bollocks up, he was good at that, he was an angry young man that one
It's the one that's no longer a Weatherspoons but looks identical to a Weatherspoons, Isaac's I think. Across the road from the last orders.
Robbso
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Versus Derby County
«
Reply #26 on:
Yesterday
at 06:33:06 PM »
They were in Lloyds, liddle was following them.
Wee_Willie
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Versus Derby County
«
Reply #27 on:
Yesterday
at 06:35:46 PM »
Bubble burst time ... 1-2 Derby
Jethro Tull
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Versus Derby County
«
Reply #28 on:
Yesterday
at 08:33:13 PM »
This manager of the month "curse" is a load of bollocks'
Boro 3 Derby 0.
plazmuh
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Versus Derby County
«
Reply #29 on:
Today
at 01:09:21 PM »
1 v 0
Flyers Nap
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Versus Derby County
«
Reply #30 on:
Today
at 02:46:51 PM »
2:1 Boro
calamity
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Versus Derby County
«
Reply #31 on:
Today
at 05:58:05 PM »
Quote from: calamity on January 09, 2020, 10:49:37 PM
2-2
