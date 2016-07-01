Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Versus Derby County
Jake Andrews
Yesterday at 07:58:07 PM
monkeyman
Yesterday at 07:59:51 PM
MANAGER OF THE MONTH CURSE BORO 1 DERBY 2  :jowo7:
LEON TROTSKY
Yesterday at 08:06:21 PM
BORO 3 RAMS 1  👍🍻👍
AS MCFADDEN & WHITEHEAD SAID  👍

AIN'T NO STOPPING US NOW  !!!
CLEM FANDANGO
Yesterday at 08:22:21 PM
2-1 to Boro

mingebag
Yesterday at 08:26:12 PM
Daft 1 nowt  :jowo5:
Robbso
Yesterday at 08:30:27 PM
Rooney has never been a footballer 6 nowt :homer:
monkeyman
Yesterday at 08:33:42 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 08:30:27 PM
Rooney has never been a footballer 6 nowt :homer:
HE WAS QUALITY AGAINST PALACE AT THE WEEKEND  klins
Robbso
Yesterday at 08:41:26 PM
Kensington??
Tintin
Yesterday at 08:44:49 PM
Boro 1 v 1 Derby
Bud Wiser
Yesterday at 08:45:46 PM
1-1
monkeyman
Yesterday at 08:47:06 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 08:41:26 PM
Kensington??
CRYSTAL  oleary
calamity
Yesterday at 10:49:37 PM
2-2
Bobupanddown
Yesterday at 10:59:22 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 07:59:51 PM
MANAGER OF THE MONTH CURSE BORO 1 DERBY 2  :jowo7:

Boro 0-1 Derby.

Perhaps their mob will wait to be surround by police before giving it the big one on the walk to the ground again.....
Robbso
Yesterday at 11:04:31 PM
Outside the central?
Robbso
Yesterday at 11:18:40 PM
I remember Notts smog claiming to be in there that day and making all sorts of fantastical claims about what he did without realising me and others who were actually there called his bluff, proving he always had been the biggest gobshite on the board. I always did wonder if that was the reason he managed to access private photographs and then decided to post pics of my wife and me on here. Thankfully Steve sussed him and banned him :homer:
ccole
Today at 12:01:52 AM
Boro 2-0    :jowo5:
Dicky2006
Today at 10:23:08 AM
Boro 0 v Derby 1

 :jowo7:
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Today at 10:30:25 AM
My head is saying the Manager Of The Month curse will strike but fuck it...

Middlesbrough 2 Derby 0

 :alastair: :bc:
Bobupanddown
Today at 10:39:25 AM
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 11:04:31 PM
Outside the central?

I dunno which route they took to the ground but I was in Weatherspoons that day a good few hours before KO and they're were all in there drinking and having banter with the Boro fans. No animosity at all.

One of my Derby supporting mates told me on their forum they claimed they'd "taken the boro", which seemed bizarre but I suppose we do live in the snowflake generation.
Robbso
Today at 10:44:40 AM
Ah, so youre a Middlesbrough local? Which wheterspoons btw? Lloyds, Wilsons or swatters. Pity notts wasnt here, he could have made bollocks up, he was good at that, he was an angry young man that one
Jimmy Cooper
Today at 04:13:32 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 10:44:40 AM
Ah, so youre a Middlesbrough local? Which wheterspoons btw? Lloyds, Wilsons or swatters. Pity notts wasnt here, he could have made bollocks up, he was good at that, he was an angry young man that one
wtf would they be doing in swatters, they weren't going to ayresome park, no wonder Johnny is going to mallet you. :basil:
Robbso
Today at 04:15:18 PM
I was asking Bob daft lad, just striking up conversation so fuck off :basil:
Jimmy Cooper
Today at 04:19:42 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 04:15:18 PM
I was asking Bob daft lad, just striking up conversation so fuck off :basil:
yes and he said derby were in, so that rules out the swatters unless they were fucking lost. monkey
the north sea tigers going tomorrow, doesn't know I've given him and under 18 ticket.wait until the steward collars him.
Robbso
Today at 04:31:02 PM
He doesnt look a day over

52 :basil:
Gramsci
Today at 05:41:13 PM
1-0 Boro
Bobupanddown
Today at 06:11:52 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 10:44:40 AM
Ah, so youre a Middlesbrough local? Which wheterspoons btw? Lloyds, Wilsons or swatters. Pity notts wasnt here, he could have made bollocks up, he was good at that, he was an angry young man that one

It's the one that's no longer a Weatherspoons but looks identical to a Weatherspoons, Isaac's I think. Across the road from the last orders.

Robbso
Today at 06:33:06 PM
They were in Lloyds, liddle was following them.
Wee_Willie
Today at 06:35:46 PM
Bubble burst time ... 1-2 Derby
Online Online

Posts: 9 819



Today at 08:33:13 PM
This manager of the month "curse" is a load of bollocks'
Boro 3 Derby 0.
 :jowo5:
