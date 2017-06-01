Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Your Official Prediction For Our Home Game Versus Derby County  (Read 20 times)
Jake Andrews
Posts: 10 338



« on: Today at 07:58:07 PM »
         :mido:
monkeyman
Posts: 8 247


« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:59:51 PM »
MANAGER OF THE MONTH CURSE BORO 1 DERBY 2  :jowo7:
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 469

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:06:21 PM »
BORO 3 RAMS 1  👍🍻👍
AS MCFADDEN & WHITEHEAD SAID  👍

AIN'T NO STOPPING US NOW  !!!
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
monkeyman
Posts: 8 247


« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:08:47 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:06:21 PM
BORO 3 RAMS 1  👍🍻👍
AS MCFADDEN & WHITEHEAD SAID  👍

AIN'T NO STOPPING US NOW  !!!
FFS  souey
