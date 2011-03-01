I agree that is the most likely reason, if I were guessing. However, the US have an endless history of killing our troops by fucking stupidity so dont be too smug about Iranian skill levels



Jesus H Christ you're a fucking moron.Blue on blue deaths are a part of war and anyone with any sense knows the yanks air superiority has saved thousands more British lives than the handful of mistakes have cost.What did you call America on another thread? Vile?Saved us in WWI and WWII, supported US during the Falkands by blocking weapons sales to Argentina as well as providing us with intelligence.Vile?Do fuck off you filthy communist twat.