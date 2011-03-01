Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 09, 2020, 10:18:35 PM
Author Topic: AND TO THINK THAT THESE CLOWNS !!!  (Read 193 times)
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Today at 07:04:27 PM »
WANT NUCLEAR WEAPONS FFS  👎😠😠😠👎

https://bbc.in/37UeJ7c
Bobupanddown
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:06:15 PM »
I told you all this two days ago.

Dumb fucking goat fuckers.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:12:46 PM »
I agree that is the most likely reason, if I were guessing. However, the US have an endless history of killing our troops by fucking stupidity so dont be too smug about Iranian skill levels
Bobupanddown
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:56:12 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 07:12:46 PM
I agree that is the most likely reason, if I were guessing. However, the US have an endless history of killing our troops by fucking stupidity so dont be too smug about Iranian skill levels

Jesus H Christ you're a fucking moron.

Blue on blue deaths are a part of war and anyone with any sense knows the yanks air superiority has saved thousands more British lives than the handful of mistakes have cost.

What did you call America on another thread? Vile?

Saved us in WWI and WWII, supported US during the Falkands by blocking weapons sales to Argentina as well as providing us with intelligence.

Vile?

Do fuck off you filthy communist twat.

Robbso
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:59:32 PM »
 monkey
mingebag
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:44:09 PM »
Bobs on a mad one  mcl
Robbso
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:49:08 PM »
Are they the same bob or different bobs :basil:
« Last Edit: Today at 10:05:28 PM by Robbso » Logged
calamity
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:14:52 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 07:12:46 PM
I agree that is the most likely reason, if I were guessing. However, the US have an endless history of killing our troops by fucking stupidity so dont be too smug about Iranian skill levels

A friend of mine was killed in Iraq by Americans, he was in the Royal Marines.
