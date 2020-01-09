Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: HOW LONG WILL IT BE BEFORE ?
LEON TROTSKY
LEON TROTSKY


« on: Today at 04:16:36 PM »
BUCKINGHAM PALACE ADMIT HARRY IS ACTUALLY JAMES HEWITTS LOVECHILD  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

THE ROYALS ARE SCATHING AT THE MINUTE  👍🤣😉
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:17:22 PM »
Seething?
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:31:23 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 04:17:22 PM
Seething?
let it go terry, it's arry. :lids:
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
El Capitan
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:37:12 PM »
 souey souey souey
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:39:55 PM »
IT MEANS SEVERELY CRITICAL TERRY  👍

YOU JUMPED UP FUCKWIT  👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:37:48 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 04:39:55 PM
IT MEANS SEVERELY CRITICAL TERRY  👍

YOU JUMPED UP FUCKWIT  👍
scathing: witheringly scornful; severely critical.
fuck me,even the spelling's right. 1-0 to Arry. mcl
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
El Capitan
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:38:38 PM »
we know what scathing means. he meant seething though
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:43:00 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 05:38:38 PM
we know what scathing means. he meant seething though
if he meant seething he would have wrote that.
(probably spelt it seathing though. :chrisk:)
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:43:18 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 05:38:38 PM
we know what scathing means. he meant seething though

SHUT UP YOU SKINNY RAKE  😂

I KNOW WHAT I PUT AND I KNOW WHAT IT MEANS.... THAT FUCKWIT TERRY IS NOT ALWAYS RIGHT  👎
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:52:46 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 05:43:18 PM
THAT FUCKWIT TERRY IS NOT ALWAYS RIGHT  👎

Neither are you. Especially you.  monkey
