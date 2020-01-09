Welcome,
January 09, 2020, 05:55:10 PM
HOW LONG WILL IT BE BEFORE ?
Author
Topic: HOW LONG WILL IT BE BEFORE ? (Read 96 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 459
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
HOW LONG WILL IT BE BEFORE ?
«
on:
Today
at 04:16:36 PM »
BUCKINGHAM PALACE ADMIT HARRY IS ACTUALLY JAMES HEWITTS LOVECHILD 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
THE ROYALS ARE SCATHING AT THE MINUTE 👍🤣😉
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 6 705
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: HOW LONG WILL IT BE BEFORE ?
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:17:22 PM »
Seething?
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 23 933
The ace face.
Re: HOW LONG WILL IT BE BEFORE ?
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:31:23 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 04:17:22 PM
Seething?
let it go terry, it's arry.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 40 151
Re: HOW LONG WILL IT BE BEFORE ?
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 04:37:12 PM »
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 459
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: HOW LONG WILL IT BE BEFORE ?
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 04:39:55 PM »
IT MEANS SEVERELY CRITICAL TERRY 👍
YOU JUMPED UP FUCKWIT 👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 23 933
The ace face.
Re: HOW LONG WILL IT BE BEFORE ?
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 05:37:48 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 04:39:55 PM
IT MEANS SEVERELY CRITICAL TERRY 👍
YOU JUMPED UP FUCKWIT 👍
scathing: witheringly scornful; severely critical.
fuck me,even the spelling's right. 1-0 to Arry.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 40 151
Re: HOW LONG WILL IT BE BEFORE ?
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 05:38:38 PM »
we know what scathing means. he meant seething though
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 23 933
The ace face.
Re: HOW LONG WILL IT BE BEFORE ?
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 05:43:00 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 05:38:38 PM
we know what scathing means. he meant seething though
if he meant seething he would have wrote that.
(probably spelt it seathing though.
)
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 459
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: HOW LONG WILL IT BE BEFORE ?
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 05:43:18 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 05:38:38 PM
we know what scathing means. he meant seething though
SHUT UP YOU SKINNY RAKE 😂
I KNOW WHAT I PUT AND I KNOW WHAT IT MEANS.... THAT FUCKWIT TERRY IS NOT ALWAYS RIGHT 👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 9 365
Re: HOW LONG WILL IT BE BEFORE ?
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 05:52:46 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 05:43:18 PM
THAT FUCKWIT TERRY IS NOT ALWAYS RIGHT 👎
Neither are you. Especially you.
Logged
